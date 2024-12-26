NFL playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s hoping

RANT SPORTS

IS YOUR TEAM IN THE NFL PLAYOFFS?

Just two weeks remain in the NFL regular season and three divisions and two wild card spots are still be determined.

Nine of the 14 NFL postseason spots are set with the Green Bay Packers becoming the ninth team to clinch with their 34-0 win over New Orleans Monday night.

Here’s a division by division look at what has happened and what can still happen.

NFC East

Philadelphia (12-3) has clinched a playoff spot, but still needs one more win (Dallas, New York Giants) or one Washington (10-5) loss (Atlanta, Dallas) to win the division. Washington also needs one more win to clinch a wild-card spot. Dallas (7-8) and New York (2-13) have been eliminated. The Cowboys being out means there will be no repeat champion here. And there hasn’t been since the Eagles in 2004.

NFC South

Atlanta (8-7) and Tampa Bay (8-7) are tied with two games to go and the Falcons hold the tie-breaker because of a head-to-head sweep. Carolina, which has played pretty well the last month-plus, could have a big say in the division champ. Atlanta finishes at Washington and Carolina. Tampa Bay also has Carolina and battered New Orleans.

NFC North

Detroit (13-2) and Minnesota (13-2) could face off for the division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed the final week of the season. First, however, Detroit must get by San Francisco and Minnesota must get by Green Bay. The Packers (11-4) have clinched a wild-card berth and if they beat the Vikings could catch them for the top wild-card spot. Chicago (4-11) has been eliminated.

NFC West

Los Angeles (9-6) has a one-game lead on slumping Seattle (8-7). The two meet the final game of the season. This week the Rams host Arizona and Seattle travels to Chicago. If they both win, the last game will be interesting; if the Rams, they win the division; if Seattle wins and forces a tie, it could come down to strength of victories. Arizona and San Francisco were both eliminated last week.

AFC East

Buffalo (12-3) clinched the division weeks ago. The Bills can still get the top seed, if it wins out (New York Jets, New England) and Kansas City loses out (Pittsburgh, Denver). Miami (7-8) needs to win out and pray to get a wild-card spot. The Jets, as is always the case, were eliminated.

AFC South

Houston (9-6) clinched the division. Indianapolis (7-8) is in the same boat as the Dolphins. The Colts need to win out (Giants, Jaguars) and hope. That boat is a cross between the Titanic and the Minnow. Jacksonville and Tennessee have been eliminated.

AFC North

Pittsburgh (10-5) and Baltimore (10-5) are both in the playoffs. It’s a matter of who wins the division and gets a home game and who’s the wild card. The Steelers, who play Kansas City and Cincinnati, has the edge with a better conference record. Baltimore finishes with Houston and Cleveland. Cincinnati (7-8) needs to win out against Denver and Pittsburgh and hope Denver loses to Kansas City. Cleveland has been eliminated.

AFC West

Kansas City clinched the division and needs one more win (Pittsburgh, Denver) to get the top seed. Or one Buffalo loss to get it. Los Angeles (9-6) and Denver (9-6) need one more win to get a wild-card spot. The Chargers, who finish with New England and Las Vegas, have the tie-breaker on the Broncos, who finish with Cincinnati and Kansas City. The Raiders have been eliminated.