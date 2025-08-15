By: Jim Williams

Capital Sports Network

As the NFL preseason rolls into its final days of Week 2, fans are treated to a trio of compelling matchups that showcase rising stars, veteran leadership, and plenty of gridiron drama. Whether you’re tuning IN Friday Saturday a Sunday afternoon showdown or settling in for Monday Night Football, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

Friday, August 15

Titans vs. Falcons – 7:00 p.m. ET NFL Network Two teams loaded with SEC talent face off in Atlanta, offering fans a glimpse of Southern football pride at the pro level. Atlanta FOX 5 and the Tennessee broadcasts on the Titans TV

MUST READ

Fati, Camara, Merah: 10 players to watch in Ligue 1 in 2025-26 – Sports Talk United

Chiefs at Seahawks – 10:00 p.m. ET NFL Network Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs head to Seattle for a late-night showdown against a retooled Seahawks squad. Chiefs KSHB and those watching in Seattle can watch on KING 5

Saturday, August 16

Browns at Eagles – 1:00 p.m. ET NFL Network Cleveland’s young defense takes on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in a midday battle. Eagles fans can watch locally on WCAU while in Cleveland it is WEWS

Patriots at Vikings – 1:00 p.m. ET Mac Jones and the Patriots visit Minnesota to test their offensive rhythm against the Vikings’ defense. New England fans can watch on WBZ TV while those in the Twin Cities will tune in to KMSP

Packers at Colts – 1:00 p.m. ET Jordan Love continues his preseason reps as Green Bay travels to Indianapolis. Packers fans can watch on the Packers TV network and the Colts are on WTTV.

Dolphins at Lions – 1:00 p.m. ET Tua Tagovailoa leads the Dolphins into Detroit for a matchup with the rising Lions. In Miami it is WFOR while back in the Motor City the game airs on WJBK.

Panthers at Texans – 1:00 p.m. ET Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud headline this battle of young quarterbacks in Houston. Panthers fans can see the game WSOC and in Houston its KTRK.

49ers at Raiders – 4:00 p.m. ET NFL Network A West Coast rivalry heats up as San Francisco visits Las Vegas. In Vegas it is KVVU for Black and Silver, while back in the Bay Area KPIX has the 49ers broadcast.

Ravens at Cowboys – 7:00 p.m. ET Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take on Dak Prescott’s Cowboys in a prime-time clash. Baltimore fans will be able to watch the birds on WBAL meanwhile back in Dallas KTVT has the game.

Buccaneers at Steelers – 7:00 p.m. ET CBS Tampa Bay’s new-look offense faces Pittsburgh’s tough defense in a nationally televised game. Bucs will been seen on WFLA and KDKA is home to the Black and Gold.

Jets at Giants – 7:00 p.m. ET NFL Network The Battle of New York returns to MetLife Stadium as both teams look to build momentum. Jets get the Mean Green on WCBS and Giants are home on WNBC.

Chargers at Rams – 7:00 p.m. ET Justin Herbert and the Chargers square off against Matthew Stafford’s Rams in a SoCal showdown. The Bolts are on KCBS and the Rams are on WABC.

Sunday, August 18

Jaguars at Saints – 1:00 p.m. ET 📺 NFL Network 📍 Local TV: Jaguars – CBS 47 Jacksonville | Saints – WVUE New Orleans This Southern clash features two teams loaded with young talent and SEC alumni. Expect a spirited battle in the Superdome as both squads look to sharpen their playbooks before Week 1.

Bills at Bears – 8:00 p.m. ET 📺 FOX Josh Allen and the Bills head to Soldier Field to take on a revamped Bears squad. With prime-time energy and playoff aspirations on both sides, this one’s a must-watch for fans of hard-hitting football.

Monday, August 19

Bengals at Commanders – 8:00 p.m. ET 📺 ESPN Monday Night Football closes out Week 2 with Joe Burrow and the Bengals visiting Washington. Look for explosive plays, defensive tests, and plenty of preseason drama under the lights.

Why These Games Matter

Player Development : Rookies and backups get valuable reps that could shape the regular season depth chart.

: Rookies and backups get valuable reps that could shape the regular season depth chart. Coaching Strategy : Teams experiment with formations and play-calling in real-time.

: Teams experiment with formations and play-calling in real-time. Fan Engagement: Local broadcasts ensure hometown fans stay connected to their teams.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just getting warmed up for the regular season, these matchups offer a perfect preview of what’s to come. Don’t miss a moment—set your DVRs, grab your snacks, and get ready for football.

For the full Week 2 schedule, check out Sports Talk Florida’s NFL Preseason Guide.