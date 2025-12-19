With the NCAA football regular season wrapped up, the NFL is reclaiming Saturday broadcasts this week, delivering fans a doubleheader of divisional drama. Saturday’s slate features two back-to-back matchups that could reshape the playoff picture in both the NFC East and NFC North.

Eagles vs. Commanders: NFC East Title on the Line

The Philadelphia Eagles head to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

Philadelphia, looking to win its second straight after a midseason skid, can clinch the NFC East title with a victory. The Commanders, meanwhile, are limping to the finish line without quarterback Jayden Daniels, enduring a campaign they’d prefer to forget. For Washington, the focus is already shifting toward 2026, but for the Eagles, this game represents a chance to solidify their playoff positioning and regain momentum heading into January.

Packers vs. Bears: NFC North Heavyweight Clash

At 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox, the spotlight shifts to Chicago, where the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears collide in a battle atop the NFC North.

Green Bay enters at 9–4–1, coming off a disappointing loss to the Broncos and reeling from the season-ending injury to defensive star Micah Parsons. The Bears, on the other hand, are surging at 10–4, winners of six of their last seven, and aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Soldier Field will be buzzing as Chicago looks to cement its division lead against its oldest rival.

Sunday Slate: Packed with Key Matchups

Following Thursday and Saturday’s divisional-heavy schedule, Sunday offers just one in-division contest: the Carolina Panthers visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The day features a full lineup with seven 1:00 p.m. ET kickoffs, two games at 4:05 p.m., and two more at 4:25 p.m.

Marquee contests include the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions.

Sunday Night Football: Ravens Host Patriots

Week 16 concludes under the lights in Baltimore, where the Ravens host the New England Patriots on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. With playoff implications across the AFC, this primetime matchup caps off a weekend packed with divisional intrigue and postseason stakes.

National Broadcast Information

Saturday Doubleheader: Eagles vs. Commanders (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox), Packers vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox)

Eagles vs. Commanders (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox), Packers vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox) Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Ravens vs. Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) Radio Coverage: Westwood One and ESPN Radio will carry national broadcasts, with local affiliates providing team-specific coverage.

The NFL’s return to Saturday broadcasts ensures fans won’t miss a beat as the playoff race intensifies. With divisional titles and postseason berths on the line, Week 16 promises drama from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.