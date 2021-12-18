NFL Saturday: Primetime showdown as the Colts want to stop the Pats hot streak.

By Eric Ploch

Winnersandwhiners.com the leading free site for all your sports betting content.

The Indianapolis Colts play host to the New England Patriots in a crucial AFC matchup on Saturday night from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots come in as the one seed in the AFC, sitting at 9-4, winners of seven in a row overall as they head out onto the road. For the Colts, they are hanging on in the AFC Wild Card race but know that their margin of error is razor-thin and Saturday presents a massive opportunity. Winners of four of the last five games themselves, the hope is that the home-field advantage will be the difference in this potential playoff matchup. The Patriots have won eight in a row overall between these two teams, taking the last matchup in 2018. The Colts last grabbed a win against New England all the way back in 2009 and would love to put an end to that drought on Saturday.

Pats Looking Like Serious Super Bowl Contender

The Patriots haven’t wasted any time taking back control of the AFC and after beating Buffalo last week, they now find themselves atop the division and conference. Winning seven in a row and eight of their last nine is sure to help with the confidence and momentum, though the schedule has been light so far on high-end opponents. The Bills and Titans appear to be the only definite playoff teams that they’ve taken down and the Colts could present some trouble for them. Fans have come to expect a steady ground game and an athletic defense from the Patriots and the continued emergence of the passing game should only serve to serve this team well as the playoffs approach.

One concern for the Patriots is the injury bug, with 25 players listed on this week’s injury report. Ten of those have already been ruled out for the weekend. Trent Brown (calf), Christian Barmore (knee), and Damien Harris (hamstring), likely remain the most impactful players whose status will need to be monitored for the weekend. Mac Jones (thumb) also appears questionable but should be able to give it a go.

The Patriots have established the run in recent weeks and after only throwing the ball twice two weeks ago against the Bills, fans can expect a heavy dose of the running back room yet again. Mac Jones is more than capable of making plays though, as the passing offense comes in ranked 18th in the league in passing yards per game. The progression of the offense has been a sight to see over the last two months and they should feel confident in their ability to move the ball against the Colts.

While the Patriots lack a standpoint at any of the offensive skill positions, their depth has been instrumental towards their success. With harris potentially out at running back, they can turn to Rhamondre Stevenson, who is averaging nearly 50 yards per game on the ground himself. With another four receivers averaging over 30 yards per game through the air, the Colts might struggle to know who to key in on.

For all the talk of how impressive New England’s offense has been this season, the defense has remained one of the league’s best units. They rank first in the league in scoring defense and get it done on the line and in the secondary, ranking in the top ten in both categories. Jawhuan Bentley and Kyle Dugger have set the tone on the defensive side of things, with 80 tackles each, while Matthew Judon should make his presence known in the backfield, coming in with 12.5 sacks.

Colts Relishing Playoff Run

On the backs of one of the NFL’s best ground games, the Colts have fought hard over the last few months to get themselves into a position to be right on the cusp of the playoff race. Heading into the weekend, the Colts find themselves the six-seed in the AFC playoff run, but with a host of other teams sitting at 7-6 as well, the Colts know that they need to keep the strong run of play going. Winners of six of their last eight, the only losses since the start of October have come to definite playoff sides, while the wins have come against a series of weak teams. Much like a lot of other teams still in the playoff race, it’s difficult to know exactly what to expect of the Colts, especially going up against one of the league’s hottest teams, but the game being in Indianapolis should help their outlook.

The Colts will also be happy to have a much shorter injury report than their opponents as we head into the weekend. Indianapolis has 11 players listed on the most recent report, with eight of those players having already been ruled out. Another three players remain questionable or probable, and the Colts have a good idea of who will be available for their game plan to find success.

The Colts’ offense actually expects to stack up well against one of the league’s top defenses. The Colts avoid passing the ball, which will already serve to take the Patriots out of two of their top defensive strengths. The one weak point for New England is their rush defense, which ranks 19th in the league, as the Colts have one of the league’s best rushing attacks, ranking second in yards per game on the ground.

Jonathan Taylor is going to be the key player on the weekend and will be a big reason why the Colts could pull off the upset. He’s averaging103 rushing yards per game with 16 touchdowns, with another 25 yards per game through the air. Michael Pittman Jr. has stepped up in a big way as the team’s lead receiver, averaging 67 receiving yards per game.

The x-factor continues to be Carson Wentz, who has improved his game in a big way this go-around. Tossing 22 touchdowns compared to only five interceptions has set the Colts up well for success and if he can continue to limit turnovers, they can take down the AFC’s top team.

The Patriots might be the league’s hottest team but going on the road in a shorter week and taking on a surging Colts team will prove to be a tough task. The one weakness for the Patriots is their run defense, which happens to coincide with the Colts having one of the league’s best offensive lines and running backs. Taylor should continue to find success on the ground and Wentz has the ability to take advantage of the Patriots putting too much into the run defense. One concern is Mac Jones, who is coming off of a bye week and only threw the ball three times in their last game against the Bills. It could be a rough start, especially against a defense that will be more than capable of holding their own at home. Additionally, according to covers.com, in meetings between the two teams, the home team is 5-1 ATS in the last six meetings.

Prediction: Colts (-2.5)

Written By Eric Ploch , “Eric P.”

Eric grew up surrounded by sports, whether it was spending the weekend catching games in person or on tv, or heading out to the fields to play whatever sport was in season. What started as a hobby, soon became a passion, as he became the sports editor of his high school newspaper, then wrote for his university newspaper during his undergrad years. After obtaining a degree in Sports Operations and Promotions, and spending 8 years deeply immersed in the sports world, Eric decided to take his love for analytics and predictions, and his experience, to online sports fans everywhere. James is now an integral part of our team here at StatSalt and has also been a very successful sports bettor over the years. Be sure and follow him daily.