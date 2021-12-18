NFL Saturday: Shorthanded Browns fight for their playoff lives against the Raiders.

By Adam Rauzino

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC battle on Saturday afternoon. The Raiders were clobbered by the Chiefs last week. The Browns kept their playoff hopes in good standing by narrowly defeating the divisional foe Ravens last week. The Raiders tallied a road 16-6 win against the Browns in November of last season.

Raiders Issues Continue in Another Blowout Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders playoff hopes are fading. They have now lost five out of their last six games to fall below the .500 mark. The only win in that span occurred against Dallas. Many of the Raiders’ defeats haven’t been close. They were labeled 10 point dogs in an ugly 48-9 road loss to the Chiefs last week. Las Vegas has only covered the spread in one out of their last six games.

Derek Carr hasn’t been the big issue in many of the losses. The 30-year old QB has connected on at least 70% of his pass attempts in four out of his last five performances and has tallied 3926 passing yards accompanied by an 18:10 TD to INT ratio. Josh Jacobs isn’t playing a big factor. The 23-year old RB has rushed for 52 or fewer yards in four out of his last five games and has posted 496 rushing yards on the year.

One of LV’s biggest offensive threats Darren Waller did not play last week due to a knee injury and is questionable. Watch for Hunter Renfrow who has accrued over 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games and leads the team with 877 receiving yards. The Raiders offense is slumping in the recent string of losses.

The Las Vegas defense continues to be exploited. They have allowed over 30 points in four out of their last five games. The pass defense is decent, ranking 13th in the NFL however the rush defense is terrible, placing 26th overall. The Raiders are averaging 21.8 points on the season, landing them 19th overall. They are conceding an average of 27.7 points, pegging them 31st.

Browns Top Ravens in Must Win Game, Mayfield Unlikely to Play

The Cleveland Browns enter another must-win game against a struggling Raiders team. They rebounded from a loss against Baltimore in late November with a 24-22 home win against the Ravens on Sunday in a tilt that had Cleveland tabbed as three-point favorites. Cleveland is now only two games back of the Ravens but the more realistic scenario is a Wildcard spot. They have not been a reliable team, covering the spread in just one out of their last five games overall.

Baker Mayfield has landed on the COVID list and is unlikely to play. The 26-year old QB has tossed four interceptions in his last four games and has collected 2603 passing yards accompanied by a 13:7 TD to INT ratio. The Browns have a solid backup QB in Case Keenum. Cleveland has one of the best running games in the NFL led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Chubb has cooled down a bit recently, posting 75 yards in his last two games and has 926 yards on the season. Hunt is unlikely to play.

UPDATE — FROM SPORTSNAUT.COM

The Cleveland Browns are now down to third-string quarterback Nick Mullens for their huge game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s one of nearly 20 members of the Browns to be placed on said list in what is becoming a major outbreak of the virus around the NFL.

Mullens, 26, last saw action in a regular-season game a year ago this week. His former 49ers squad fell to the Dallas Cowboys by the score of 41-33 with Mullens completing 21-of-36 passes for 219 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

A product of Southern Mississippi, Mullens ended up starting eight games for the 49ers in 2020. He completed 65% of his passes for 2,437 yards with as many touchdowns as interceptions (12). Back in 2018 as a rookie, he threw 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in eight starts — making some NFL history in the process.

Browns’ #1 tight end leader David Njoku did not play last week due to Covid protocol. He is joined by Hunter Bryant and Austin Hooper. Jarvis Landry made five catches last week and has accrued 397 yards. Unfortunately, he is also on the COVID list. The Browns also have a few offensive linemen on the COVID list. The Cleveland offense has been hit or miss and relies heavily on the running game.

The Browns defense is the squad’s greatest asset. They have limited their opponents to 22 or fewer points in three consecutive games. There are no real flaws as they are tabbed 7th overall against the pass and 11th against the run. Cleveland ranks 19th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. They are holding foes to 22.2 points, landing them 14th overall.

The Raiders are a disaster right now. They have lost five out of their last six games overall. The Raiders’ offense has been terrible, scoring 16 or fewer points in five out of their last six clashes. The Raiders are relying on the passing game however the Browns pass defense has been stellar, limiting foes to only 215 passing yards, good for sixth in the league.

Furthermore, the Las Vegas defense is also struggling. They have surrendered over 30 points in four out of their last five games. The rush defense is one of the worst in the NFL and Cleveland obviously has an elite rushing offense that ranks fourth. The Browns are dealing with several players on the COVID list including Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry. Backup QB Case Keenum made one start this season and led the Browns to a 17-14 home win against a decent Broncos squad. I think they get the job done at home.

Prediction: Cleveland Browns +1.5

