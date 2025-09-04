By: Jim Wiliams
Senior Columnist and Associate Editor
Capital Sports Network
NFL Football is back—and Week 1 of the 202 season is stacked with drama, rivalries, and fresh storylines. Whether you’re tuning in from your couch, streaming on the go, or tracking your fantasy squad, this guide breaks down every matchup, network, streaming option, and broadcast crew so you never miss a snap.
Week 1 Schedule Overview
Dates: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 8, 2025
Total Games: 16
Platforms: NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, ABC, YouTube, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, NFL+, Amazon Prime Video
Thursday Night Kickoff
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Network: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NFL+
- Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
- Spanish Broadcast: Telemundo, Universo
NFL Week 1: Friday Night International Game
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Location: São Paulo, Brazil
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Streaming: YouTube (free), NFL+
- Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner
NFL Week 1: Sunday Slate (Sept. 7)
Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s matchups with networks and announcers:
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Streaming
|Announcers
|Falcons vs. Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo, Fox One
|Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
|Bengals vs. Browns
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
|Dolphins vs. Colts
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+
|Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis
|Raiders vs. Patriots
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Fubo
|Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
|Cardinals vs. Saints
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|NFL+
|Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
|Steelers vs. Jets
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Fubo
|Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt
|Giants vs. Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Fox One
|Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez
|Panthers vs. Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|NFL+
|Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker
|Titans vs. Broncos
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Fox One
|Joe Davis, Greg Olsen
|49ers vs. Seahawks
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|Fubo
|Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
|Lions vs. Packers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Paramount+
|Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
|Texans vs. Rams
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|NFL+
|Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Sunday Night Football
Ravens vs. Bills
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Network: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock, NFL+
- Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Monday Night Football
Vikings vs. Bears
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Network: ESPN, ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo
- Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Streaming Tips & Subscriptions
- NFL+: $7/month for mobile access to out-of-market games
- YouTube: Free stream of Chiefs vs. Chargers
- Peacock: Exclusive NBC games
- Paramount+: CBS games
- ESPN+: Monday Night Football
- Fox One: New FOX streaming service for select games
- Amazon Prime Video: Thursday Night Football (starting Week 2)
Pro Tips for NFL Football Viewers
- Use a digital antenna for local broadcasts
- Check your regional coverage—CBS and FOX vary by market
- Consider NFL Sunday Ticket for full out-of-market access
- Spanish-language viewers: Look for Telemundo and Universo coverage
- Check out IPTV – KEMO TV