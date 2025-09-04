By: Jim Wiliams

NFL Football is back—and Week 1 of the 202 season is stacked with drama, rivalries, and fresh storylines. Whether you’re tuning in from your couch, streaming on the go, or tracking your fantasy squad, this guide breaks down every matchup, network, streaming option, and broadcast crew so you never miss a snap.

Week 1 Schedule Overview

Dates: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Total Games: 16

Platforms: NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, ABC, YouTube, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, NFL+, Amazon Prime Video

Thursday Night Kickoff

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock, NFL+

Peacock, NFL+ Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) Spanish Broadcast: Telemundo, Universo

NFL Week 1: Friday Night International Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Location: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Streaming: YouTube (free), NFL+

YouTube (free), NFL+ Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

NFL Week 1: Sunday Slate (Sept. 7)

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s matchups with networks and announcers:

Matchup Time (ET) Network Streaming Announcers Falcons vs. Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX Fubo, Fox One Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Bengals vs. Browns 1:00 PM FOX Fubo Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Dolphins vs. Colts 1:00 PM CBS Paramount+ Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis Raiders vs. Patriots 1:00 PM CBS Fubo Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Cardinals vs. Saints 1:00 PM CBS NFL+ Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Steelers vs. Jets 1:00 PM CBS Fubo Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Giants vs. Commanders 1:00 PM FOX Fox One Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez Panthers vs. Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX NFL+ Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker Titans vs. Broncos 4:05 PM FOX Fox One Joe Davis, Greg Olsen 49ers vs. Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX Fubo Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Lions vs. Packers 4:25 PM CBS Paramount+ Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Texans vs. Rams 4:25 PM CBS NFL+ Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Sunday Night Football

Ravens vs. Bills

Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Network: NBC

NBC Streaming: Peacock, NFL+

Peacock, NFL+ Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Monday Night Football

Vikings vs. Bears

Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Network: ESPN, ABC

ESPN, ABC Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo

ESPN+, Fubo Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Streaming Tips & Subscriptions

NFL+ : $7/month for mobile access to out-of-market games

: $7/month for mobile access to out-of-market games YouTube : Free stream of Chiefs vs. Chargers

: Free stream of Chiefs vs. Chargers Peacock : Exclusive NBC games

: Exclusive NBC games Paramount+ : CBS games

: CBS games ESPN+ : Monday Night Football

: Monday Night Football Fox One : New FOX streaming service for select games

: New FOX streaming service for select games Amazon Prime Video: Thursday Night Football (starting Week 2)

