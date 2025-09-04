NFL Week 1 2025: Your Complete Guide to Where to Watch Every Game

By
Sports Talk Florida
-
0
140
By: Jim Wiliams

Senior Columnist and Associate Editor

Capital Sports Network

NFL Football is back—and Week 1 of the 202 season is stacked with drama, rivalries, and fresh storylines. Whether you’re tuning in from your couch, streaming on the go, or tracking your fantasy squad, this guide breaks down every matchup, network, streaming option, and broadcast crew so you never miss a snap.

Week 1 Schedule Overview

Dates: Thursday, Sept. 4 – Monday, Sept. 8, 2025
Total Games: 16
Platforms: NBC, CBS, FOX, ESPN, ABC, YouTube, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, NFL+, Amazon Prime Video

Thursday Night Kickoff

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NFL+
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
  • Spanish Broadcast: Telemundo, Universo

NFL Week 1: Friday Night International Game

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Streaming: YouTube (free), NFL+
  • Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

NFL Week 1: Sunday Slate (Sept. 7)

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s matchups with networks and announcers:

MatchupTime (ET)NetworkStreamingAnnouncers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers1:00 PMFOXFubo, Fox OneKenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Bengals vs. Browns1:00 PMFOXFuboKevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston
Dolphins vs. Colts1:00 PMCBSParamount+Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis
Raiders vs. Patriots1:00 PMCBSFuboSpero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Cardinals vs. Saints1:00 PMCBSNFL+Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth
Steelers vs. Jets1:00 PMCBSFuboIan Eagle, J.J. Watt
Giants vs. Commanders1:00 PMFOXFox OneAdam Amin, Mark Sanchez
Panthers vs. Jaguars1:00 PMFOXNFL+Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker
Titans vs. Broncos4:05 PMFOXFox OneJoe Davis, Greg Olsen
49ers vs. Seahawks4:05 PMFOXFuboKevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady
Lions vs. Packers4:25 PMCBSParamount+Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Texans vs. Rams4:25 PMCBSNFL+Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Sunday Night Football

Ravens vs. Bills

  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Network: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock, NFL+
  • Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Monday Night Football

Vikings vs. Bears

  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Network: ESPN, ABC
  • Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo
  • Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Streaming Tips & Subscriptions

  • NFL+: $7/month for mobile access to out-of-market games
  • YouTube: Free stream of Chiefs vs. Chargers
  • Peacock: Exclusive NBC games
  • Paramount+: CBS games
  • ESPN+: Monday Night Football
  • Fox One: New FOX streaming service for select games
  • Amazon Prime Video: Thursday Night Football (starting Week 2)

Pro Tips for NFL Football Viewers

  • Use a digital antenna for local broadcasts
  • Check your regional coverage—CBS and FOX vary by market
  • Consider NFL Sunday Ticket for full out-of-market access
  • Spanish-language viewers: Look for Telemundo and Universo coverage
  • Check out IPTV – KEMO TV

