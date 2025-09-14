By: Jim Williams – Senior Columnist and Capital Sports Network

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season delivers a slate of games that could reshape early playoff narratives and silence Week 1 critics. The marquee matchup is a Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, airing nationally on FOX at 4:25 PM ET. The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in February, and now Patrick Mahomes and company seek revenge to avoid a dreaded 0–2 start2. Earlier in the day, the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North clash at 1:00 PM ET on FOX—both teams are desperate to rebound after opening losses. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers leads the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Seahawks on CBS at 1:00 PM ET, hoping to prove his Week 1 MVP-level performance wasn’t a fluke4.

More Games Worth Watching

Giants vs Cowboys – 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Bills vs Jets – 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Rams vs Titans – 1:00 PM ET, CBS

Falcons vs Vikings – 7:20 PM ET, NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Buccaneers vs Texans – 6:00 PM ET, ABC/ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Chargers vs Raiders – 9:00 PM ET, ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Key NFL Players To Watch

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs): Needs a bounce-back after a shaky Week 1. A loss here could derail Kansas City’s AFC West dominance.

Jalen Hurts (Eagles): Calm, efficient, and ready to prove February wasn’t a fluke.

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers): Looked rejuvenated in Week 1. Can he keep the momentum alive against Seattle?

Caleb Williams (Bears): The rookie QB faces a hostile Ford Field and a Lions defense eager to rebound.

George Pickens (Cowboys): Emerging as Dak Prescott’s go-to target in a revamped Dallas offense.

In Conclusion

Week 2 is more than just a collection of matchups—it’s a proving ground. For teams like the Chiefs and Bears, it’s a chance to rewrite the narrative before it hardens. For the Eagles and Steelers, it’s about building momentum and asserting dominance. And for fans, it’s the moment when preseason hype gives way to real football identity. As the dust settles Sunday night, we’ll know which teams are contenders—and which are already chasing ghosts.