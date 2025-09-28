By Jim Williams

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with two marquee matchups that could shape the playoff picture early. The Philadelphia Eagles head south to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle of NFC contenders. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles look to stay undefeated, while Baker Mayfield hopes to rebound from a shaky Week 3 performance. Meanwhile, the AFC spotlight shines on Kansas City, where the Chiefs host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a game that feels more like January than September. Both teams are 2–1 and looking to make a statement in what could be a preview of the AFC Championship.

Broadcast Highlights – Chiefs-Ravens and Bucs-Eagles

Here are four must-watch games and where to catch them:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 28 – 1 p.m. ET FOX | Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (7-day free trial Location: Tampa, Florida Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 28 – 4:25 p.m. ET CBS Location: Kansas City, Missouri Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 28 – 8:20 p.m. ET NBC Location: Arlington, Texas Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Monday, Sept. 29 – 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Playoff Watch: Who’s Rising?

As Week 4 unfolds, several teams are already making their case for postseason relevance. The Eagles, 3–0 heading into Sunday, look like early NFC favorites. The Ravens and Chiefs, both 2–1, are battling for AFC supremacy. The Cowboys and Dolphins are also off to strong starts, while the Lions and 49ers continue to impress with balanced play on both sides of the ball.

With international games like Steelers vs. Vikings in Dublin and a full slate of Sunday action, Week 4 is a reminder that playoff races start early—and every win counts.