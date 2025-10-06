By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

Mayfield Magic

At the one-month mark of the NFL season, the league reminds us that plans are fragile and adaptation is king. Injuries are mounting, and contenders are emerging from chaos. This week, two quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels—stood tallest.

In Seattle, Baker Mayfield delivered another late-game masterpiece, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-35 win over the Seahawks. Despite trailing or being tied in the final minute of every game this season, Tampa Bay is 4-1. Mayfield’s performance—379 yards, two touchdowns, and just two incompletions—was a clinic in resilience and precision. Facing off against Sam Darnold in a duel of former top-three picks, Mayfield outlasted his former teammate in a game that felt like a playoff preview.

Daniels Return Sparks Commanders Win

Meanwhile, in Washington, Jayden Daniels returned from a knee injury and reignited the Commanders with a poised, dual-threat performance. Daniels threw for 231 yards and a touchdown, adding 39 rushing yards, as Washington cruised to a 27-10 win over the Chargers. Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt added 111 rushing yards, and Deebo Samuel chipped in 96 receiving yards and a score. The Commanders now sit at 3-2 and look like a team on the rise.

Around the League: Key Storylines

Patriots Send a Message



New England’s 23-20 win over Buffalo wasn’t just a victory—it was a declaration. Rookie QB Drake Maye showed flashes of Josh Allen-like playmaking, and Coach Mike Vrabel’s defense looked like a throwback to the Patriots’ glory days. With a strong offensive line and a physical identity, New England may be building something real.

Texans Humiliate Injury-Ravaged Ravens



Baltimore, missing its MVP-level quarterback, left tackle, and top defenders, was steamrolled by Houston. The Texans scored on their first eight possessions and cruised to a 44-10 win. The Ravens, now 1-4, face the Rams next week and could be staring at 1-5 entering their bye.



Eagles Collapse



Philadelphia blew a 17-3 fourth-quarter lead to A 21-17 loss to Denver, raising serious questions about their late-game execution. Saquon Barkley’s six-carry outing was emblematic of a confused offensive strategy. The loss opens the door for Tampa Bay and Washington to challenge for NFC supremacy.

Contenders and Chaos: NFC vs. AFC

With the Eagles faltering, Tampa Bay and Washington have emerged as serious contenders in the NFC. Both teams boast dynamic quarterbacks, resilient defenses, and coaching staffs that thrive under pressure.

In contrast, the AFC is a swirling mess. Buffalo’s vulnerability, Baltimore’s collapse, and New England’s rise have created a power vacuum. No team has separated itself, and the race for conference dominance is wide open.







