NFL’s Franchise Tag Window Opens and will the Buccaneers put the tag on?

Bucs Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL are gearing up for the yearly free agent frenzy starting March 16th. One of the first steps towards that is the window for franchise tags. That window starts today February 22nd and ends March 8th.

This is an important time for the Buccaneers with so many pending free agents to make a decision about. As Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, the Bucs are in hopes of signing wide receiver Chris Godwin to a long-term deal so they can use the franchise tag on defensive back Carlton Davis.

Godwin was franchise tagged last season at a $16 million dollar deal. His 2021/2022 season was cut short by an ACL and MCL injury. Godwin’s injury was sustained in the week 15 Buccaneers loss against the Saints after a low tackle by SInts defensive back P.J. Williams. Early in January Godwin had surgery to repair both his ACL and MCL.

Godwin’s injury is very unfortunate for the fifth year wide receiver as he potentially heads into free agency. Look for the Buccaneers to do everything they can to re-sign him, but it isn’t going to be cheap.