NHL.COM Story- The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will meet in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season and NHL.com writers and editors are split down the middle on who will win.

Of the 16 staffers who made their predictions, eight picked the Panthers to repeat as champs and eight think the Oilers will get revenge after a seven-game loss last year.

As for who will win the Conn Smythe Trophy, voted as most valuable player in the playoffs, Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, the winner in a losing effort last year, received seven votes, with center Leon Draisaitl getting one. For Florida, captain Aleksander Barkov and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky received four votes each.

Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 9-5

PICK: Oilers in 7

WHY: This is a tough pick. But as good as the Panthers have looked over the first three rounds, as smart and as dogged and as true to their style as they’ve played, I just think revenge will carry the Oilers past. They were devastated when they brought the Cup Final back to Game 7 last season, narrowly losing by one goal, and they came back hungry and ready. With Stuart Skinner looking like he can hold the fort in goal and McDavid and Draisaitl working their magic, I think it’s finally time for the game’s best player to get over the hump and get his Cup. Much like the Panthers did after losing the Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and coming back to win it last season, I think the Oilers are going to be ready to prove themselves and their mettle. It’s their year.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Brian Compton, managing editor

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: You can’t say enough about either team finding its way through this grind to return to the Cup Final. I would have liked the Oilers’ chances more with a healthy Zach Hyman, given how physical he was until his injury; that would have suited this series especially well against the Panthers. But adding Brad Marchand to what was already a team designed to play at this time of year would prove to be too much for Edmonton. And as well as Skinner has responded in goal for the Oilers since the first round, I have to give the edge here to Sergei Bobrovsky.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: The Panthers can keep up with the Oilers offensively, and they’re tighter defensively. They’re more physical and better in goal. Hyman is a huge loss for Edmonton. The forward, out for the series with an upper-body injury, leads the playoffs with 111 hits. The Oilers have 648 hits in 16 games this postseason, while the Panthers lead the playoffs with 812 hits in 17 games. As well as Skinner has played lately in goal, Bobrovsky still has the edge. Since reclaiming the net May 10, Skinner has gone 6-2 with a 1.73 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and three shutouts for Edmonton. Over the same period, Bobrovsky has gone 7-2 with a 1.34 GAA, .944 save percentage and two shutouts for Florida. The Panthers will repeat.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

Wiliam Douglas, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 11-3

PICK: Panthers in 7

WHY: It’s hard to go against McDavid, the best player in the world, but I think Florida has a resilience and all-business approach that will serve it well in the Final rematch. The addition of Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks has made the Panthers defense bigger, more mobile and added scoring punch. Adding Marchand from the Boston Bruins has given Florida more scoring depth and another pest to put on the ice against McDavid and Co., along with All Star agitator Matthew Tkachuk. Skinner has been very good in goal lately for the Oilers, but the edge goes to Bobrovsky, who has elevated his game in each series. Still, defeating Edmonton won’t be easy. But then it wasn’t last year, either.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 11-3

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: Edmonton has been working toward this Stanley Cup Final rematch since losing to Florida in seven games last season and is better prepared for it this time. After appearing outmatched in losing the first three games, the Oilers found their footing in Game 4 and nearly came back to win the series before falling short in a 2-1 loss in Game 7. Learning from that experience, they won’t be on their heels to start this series and shouldn’t have to climb out of an 0-3 hole again. McDavid is driven to win the Cup for the first time and will finish the job.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Pete Jensen, senior director, fantasy

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: There are so many reasons to believe in Edmonton right now: the extra motivation from last year’s Stanley Cup Final Game 7 loss; its scoring depth and even-strength play this postseason (outscoring opponents 42-26 at 5-on-5); its best player, McDavid, riding the momentum from his 4 Nations Face-Off championship-winning goal with Canada in pursuit of the Stanley Cup; the return of defenseman Mattias Ekholm in front of an already dominant Skinner. But the way the Oilers have rallied in many games this postseason and dismantled three deep, structured teams so far gives them a real chance to take down the ferocious Panthers. I’m going back to my preseason Cup pick because Edmonton has shown it can win in every which way.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Adam Kimelman

Conference finals record: 0-2

Overall record: 7-7

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: The Panthers and Oilers are different than when they met in the Final a year ago, but one thing that feels similar is Florida’s dominance. The Panthers are just built for the Stanley Cup Playoff grind, and that’s why I think they’ll repeat as Cup champs. They’re deeper up front with the way they’ve gotten production from the third line of Marchand, Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. And the addition of Jones and the growth of Niko Mikkola gives them a better top-four defense than they had a year ago. And I know the Oilers are better defensively than a year ago — and the way they limited the Dallas Stars to 17 shots on the road in an elimination game Thursday was impressive — but I have a tough time trusting Skinner in a big spot. Florida didn’t celebrate after eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final; the Panthers know the only party that matters will be the one they have after they win the Cup again.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 11-3

PICK: Panthers in 7

WHY: Full disclosure: I had the Panthers repeating as champion and Barkov winning the Conn Smythe Trophy from the outset of the playoffs, but have been more impressed by what the Oilers have been able to achieve this postseason. Still, no reason to change my prediction now, particularly since Florida has the look of a team primed to win a second straight Stanley Cup after adding critical pieces up front (Marchand) and on defense (Jones). The Panthers officially become a dynasty after winning this series that I believe will go the distance so long as Bobrovsky remains healthy.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 8-6

PICK: Panthers in 7

WHY: OK, I’m really torn on this one. I was tempted to just flip a coin and go from there. I believe the Oilers are stronger coming into this Stanley Cup Final than they were last year and were dominant in the Western Conference Final against the Stars. But there’s something about the Panthers that just amazes me and convinces me they’re going to win a second straight Stanley Cup. This is their third consecutive season in the Final. Logic tells you they should be physically broken at this point, given the amount of hockey they’ve played the past three seasons, yet they keep on going and going. This is going to be one heck of a Cup Final; I just think Florida takes it again.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 10-4

PICK: Oilers in 7

WHY: Here is what we know. This will go seven games, because, why not? We also know McDavid will win the Conn Smythe for a second straight season because he’s the best player on the planet. The question is will he win the Conn Smythe and the Stanley Cup, or will he be the MVP on the losing side again? I say yes to the first part of that question. Sure, the Panthers defeated the Oilers last season, but there is no question Edmonton is much better equipped for Florida and the Final this season. First of all, the Oilers will have home ice, unlike last year, and secondly, they know what type of game the Panthers play. Now losing forward Zach Hyman to injury is huge and you do wonder if Skinner can keep playing at his current level, but there should be no doubting McDavid and Edmonton this time around. It won’t be easy and I would not be shocked if Florida wins it again, but this feels like it’s McDavid’s time to finally hoist the Cup.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

The guys discuss the Oilers advancing in a win over the Stars

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 8-6

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: To be the man, you have to beat the man, as Ric Flair said more than once in his illustrious wrestling career. Florida is still the man. It proved it on this playoff run. In the second round, the Panthers were down 2-0 in the series to the Toronto Maple Leafs and were losing Game 3. Yet, they rallied, winning four of five in that series and four of five against the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. That’s .800 hockey during their past 10 games. With the additions of Marchand and Jones they are arguably better than the team that jumped to a 3-0 series lead against the Oilers before stumbling home in seven last year. It will be entertaining, it will be fierce, it will be riveting, but in the end, it will end as it did last season. Florida will still be the man.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Aleksander Barkov, Panthers

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 8-6

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: The answer here is simple. It’s because the Oilers touched the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl. Duh. Of course. Reverse the curse, right? They didn’t touch it last year and lost in seven to the Panthers. So touch it this year and they win it. Simple math, really. But in all seriousness, it’s because they remind me a lot of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, when they won the Stanley Cup against the Detroit Red Wings after losing to them in the Stanley Cup Final in 2008. It’s the old live and learn, get a second crack at the same opponent, and be better for it. Edmonton is still led by McDavid and Draisaitl, just like Pittsburgh was by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. But like the Penguins in 2009, the Oilers are better all around their generational stars. They will not be intimidated by the moment. They will not be overwhelmed. They will not lose the first three games like they did last year. They’re rolling and they have home ice this time. Edmonton will be the city of champions again. Lock it in.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

David Satriano, staff writer

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 9-5

PICK: Panthers in 6

WHY: This one could go either way, but for me, it will come down to depth and Florida is just a deeper team up and down the lineup. When your stars aren’t producing, you need the depth players to. With 21 of 22 skaters who have played at least one playoff game scoring a point and 19 of them having at least one goal, what more can you ask for? And when all else fails, they have future Hall of Famer Bobrovsky in net to bail them out.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers

NHL Tonight on the Panthers advancing to the Stanley Cup Final

Dave Stubbs, columnist

Conference finals record: 1-1

Overall record: 12-2

PICK: Oilers in 7

WHY: It’s not plagiarism when you copy and paste yourself, which I do here from last season (just adding one year) because the sentiments still hold: It has been 32 years this spring since Canada loaned the Stanley Cup to the United States and it’s time that the 1892 gift to this country from then-Governor General Lord Stanley of Preston came home. From Barkov to Bobrovsky, Florida is a fabulous team. But I want to see McDavid, arguably the greatest player in hockey today, press the Stanley Cup overhead and watch Edmonton, back in its dynasty 1980s known as the City of Champions, lose its mind in celebration. To a full generation of Canadians, the Stanley Cup has been only a rumor. Nothing scientific about this pick, but it’s time that fantasy became reality.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Conference finals record: 2-0

Overall record: 11-3

PICK: Oilers in 6

WHY: I find it difficult to imagine McDavid and Draisaitl being defeated in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season. The two superstars are healthy and have taken their game to another level. They also have a stronger, more experienced supporting cast than they had a year ago. Once healthy, the Oilers rolled through the Western Conference, winning four straight to dispatch the Los Angeles Kings and eliminating the Golden Knights and Stars in five games each. Edmonton is rolling and getting contributions up and down the lineup. The Oilers have been waiting an entire year for this opportunity, and I can’t see them being denied. McDavid and Draisaitl will be the difference in the series and bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Mike Zeisberger, staff writer

Conference finals record: 2-0

Overall record: 11-3

PICK: Oilers in 7

WHY: Are the Panthers a better team than the one that beat the Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final a year ago? Yes, thanks to adding Marchand and Jones in the second half of the season. But so, too, are the Oilers, a point Stars coach Pete DeBoer emphasized after his team was eliminated by Edmonton on Thursday. According to DeBoer, the Oilers play a much tighter, playoff-friendly defensive structure than they did last year, adding that they also have better depth. The fact they have home ice advantage should it come down to another Game 7 is huge, given the raucous nature at Rogers Place and, for that matter, the entire city. But the main reason I’m selecting Edmonton? The Oilers were my preseason pick to win the Cup nine months ago. The proof is on the web. Let’s see if they can prove me right. This much is certain: It won’t be easy.

CONN SMYTHE WINNER: Connor McDavid, Oilers