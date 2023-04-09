NHL’s Coyotes Ownership Files Massive Lawsuit Against Phoenix

Phoenix elected officials are trying to stop a Tempe arena-village plan.

You did not have to be a super genius to see this coming. The ownership group of the National Hockey League’s Arizona Coyotes has launched a $2.3 billion counter lawsuit against the city of Phoenix after Phoenix sued the city of Tempe in an attempt to stop an arena-village from being built in Tempe. There is a vote in Tempe on May 16th which will decide if Tempe residents want to go ahead with the project. Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona are neighbors who are going through a spat. There are some people in Phoenix who are objecting to Tempe attempting to transform a dump into an entertainment center complete with an arena that would house the local National Hockey League franchise. Phoenix lawmakers decided to sue Tempe, interfering with the Tempe government’s decision to try and develop waste land, because Phoenix officials are concerned the entertainment district project is too close to a flight path for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to Phoenix officials, the entertainment district would only be about 9,800 feet from the airport’s south runway. Phoenix is in court with Tempe because the city claims a 1994 agreement where Phoenix and Tempe made concessions to help mitigate noise from the airport has been violated. Phoenix officials want a judge to order Tempe to rescind any zoning or land-use changes the city made in relation to the entertainment district. Now why would Phoenix officials want to stop a Tempe project? What are the motives of Phoenix politicians? Are Phoenix elected officials afraid that some entertainment money that flows into their city now might exit Phoenix? That would be an intriguing question that the lawyers of the NHL’s Arizona franchise might want to ask of Phoenix officials. Is it about the airport or the possibility of having competition for the Phoenix-owned arena?

