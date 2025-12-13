The Sunshine State is preparing for an unprecedented celebration of hockey as the NHL, NHLPA, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning unite for a two‑month slate of community events leading into the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic and 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. From mid‑December through early February, Florida will host youth programs, environmental initiatives, adaptive hockey expansion, and even a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS attempt — all designed to grow the game and leave lasting impact across the state.

Growing the Game in a Rapidly Expanding Hockey Market

Youth hockey participation in Florida continues to surge. According to USA Hockey, the state has seen dramatic increases over the past five seasons:

47% overall player growth

82% growth among girls and women

68% increase in players 10 and under

37% rise in Learn to Play participation

With the Panthers and Lightning winning four of the past six Stanley Cups, demand for access to hockey has never been higher. Both clubs — supported by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund — continue to invest heavily in grassroots development.

NHL Unites Legacy Project Pep Rally – Dec. 16, Miami

Hundreds of students at SLAM Miami will take part in a ball‑hockey pep rally featuring skills, drills, and a major surprise: 100 tickets to the 2026 Winter Classic. The school will also receive a synthetic ice rink, opening January 9 as part of the NHL Unites Legacy Project supported by GEICO.

NHL STREET Championships – Dec. 21, Sunrise

The NHL and Panthers will transform the Amerant Bank Arena parking lot into a nine‑rink street hockey festival. The all‑day event aims to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest one‑day street hockey championship.

First 1,000 registrants receive GEICO ball‑hockey kits

Open to fans of all ages, no experience required

Registration fees benefit Hockey Fights Cancer

NHL in ASL Broadcast – Jan. 2

The Sports Emmy‑nominated NHL in ASL returns for its third year, offering real‑time play‑by‑play and analysis in American Sign Language for the 2026 Winter Classic. The broadcast airs on MAX and SN+ and features Jason Altmann and new co‑host Jeff Mansfield.

VIP Youth Hockey Skate – Jan. 3, Miami

Fifty youth players ages 9–12 will enjoy a VIP post‑game skate on the Winter Classic rink at loan Depot park. Supported by GEICO, the experience includes skating with Panthers alumni and a behind‑the‑scenes stadium tour.

Synthetic Ice Rink Ribbon Cutting – Jan. 9, Miami

SLAM Miami will officially open its new synthetic ice rink, complete with equipment for 100 students. The Panthers will provide ongoing programming, marking the first time hockey becomes an athletic option at the school.

Hockey Innovation Competition – Jan. 22, Kissimmee

Florida college students will pitch technology‑driven ideas for the future of hockey at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Supported by SAP and ESPN’s Take Back Sports, the competition awards tuition support, VIP experiences, and recognition from industry leaders.

FORCE BLUE Living Shoreline Installation – Jan. 29, Tampa

FORCE BLUE veterans, the NHL, Lightning, and Tampa Bay Watch will install a living shoreline at MacDill Air Force Base.

Six tons of recycled oyster shells

Forty oyster reef buoys

Designed to improve water quality and protect the coastline from erosion

Adaptive Hockey Legacy Project – Tampa Bay

As part of the Stadium Series legacy, the Lightning and NHL will expand adaptive hockey across six disciplines, enhancing Warrior and Sled programs while launching new Learn to Skate and Learn to Play clinics for Blind, Deaf/Hard of Hearing, and Special Hockey athletes.

Travis Roy Hockey Classic – Feb. 1, Tampa

The Stadium Series weekend will feature the Travis Roy Hockey Classic, supporting the NHL Foundation’s Go Forward! campaign. Funds will benefit organizations including the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, SCIboston, PDLife, and Stay In Step.

Thirty‑two players will participate, each raising at least $5,000, with support from JetBlue, Fanatics Foundation, and BODYARMOR.