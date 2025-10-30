Jim Williams – Senior Columnist – Capital Sports Network

As of October 27, 2025, the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, and Utah Mammoth have surged to the top of the NHL power rankings. The Avalanche, led by the electric duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas, have displayed elite chemistry and puck control, earning them the No. 1 spot according to CBS Sports. The Devils (8-1-0) and Mammoth (8-2-0) are tied atop the standings with 16 points each, riding four-game win streaks and balanced scoring depth. ESPN’s rankings also highlight standout performances from small-sample superstars across the league, including Connor McDavid, who hit a record skating speed of 24.61 mph for Edmonton.

Teams on the Rise

New Jersey Devils : Dominant in all zones, with elite goaltending and a top-five penalty kill.

: Dominant in all zones, with elite goaltending and a top-five penalty kill. Utah Mammoth : A surprise contender, winning four straight and boasting a +12 goal differential.

: A surprise contender, winning four straight and boasting a +12 goal differential. Detroit Red Wings : Climbing fast thanks to strong defensive play and breakout performances from young stars.

: Climbing fast thanks to strong defensive play and breakout performances from young stars. Edmonton Oilers: McDavid’s speed and precision continue to elevate the team’s transition game NHL.

Teams Sliding Down

Vegas Golden Knights : Went winless last week (0-2-2), struggling to generate offense.

: Went winless last week (0-2-2), struggling to generate offense. Colorado Avalanche : Despite their top ranking, they suffered their first regulation losses, going 0-2-2 in this week.

: Despite their top ranking, they suffered their first regulation losses, going 0-2-2 in this week. Toronto Maple Leafs : Inconsistent goaltending and power play woes have dropped them out of the top 10.

: Inconsistent goaltending and power play woes have dropped them out of the top 10. Chicago Blackhawks : Defensive lapses and poor puck possession metrics are dragging them down.

: Defensive lapses and poor puck possession metrics are dragging them down.

Teams to Watch

Ottawa Senators: If their top line clicks, they could become a dark horse in the East.

Florida Panthers: Quietly climbing the standings with strong special teams and depth scoring.

Vancouver Canucks: Young core showing promise, especially in close games.

New York Rangers: Solid goaltending and improving puck control could spark a midseason surge.