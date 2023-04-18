NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Sports Talk Florida Live Scoreboard. Lightning and Panthers have first round challenges.

All the first round games will air on ESPN, TBS, TNT and Bally’s Sports. ALL live score updates – CLICK HERE

Atlantic Division

Bruins: 65-12-5, 135 points

65-12-5, 135 points Panthers: 42-32-8, 92 points

Leading scorers:

Bruins: RW David Pastrnak, 111 points (60 G, 51 A)

RW David Pastrnak, 111 points (60 G, 51 A) Panthers: LW Matthew Tkachuk, 109 points (40 G, 69 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at BOS): April 17, 7:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at BOS): April 19, 7:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (at FLA): April 21, 7:30 ET (TNT)

Game 4 (at FLA): April 23, 3:30 ET (TNT)

Game 5 (at BOS): April 26, TBD

Game 6 (at FLA): April 28, TBD

Game 7 (at BOS): April 30, TBD

Regular-season records:

Maple Leafs: 50-21-11, 111 points

50-21-11, 111 points Lightning: 46-30-6, 98 points

Leading scorers:

Maple Leafs: RW Mitchell Marner, 99 points (30 G, 69 A)

RW Mitchell Marner, 99 points (30 G, 69 A) Team: RW Nikita Kucherov, 113 points (30 G, 83 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at TOR): April 18, 7:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at TOR): April 20, 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (at TB): April 22, 7 ET (TBS)

Game 4 (at TB): April 24, 7:30 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at TOR): April 27, TBD

Game 6 (at TB): April 29, TBD

Game 7 (at TOR): May 1, TBD

Metro Division

Hurricanes: 52-21-9, 113 points

52-21-9, 113 points Islanders: 42-31-9, 93 points

Leading scorers:

Hurricanes: C Martin Necas, 71 points (28 G, 43 A)

C Martin Necas, 71 points (28 G, 43 A) Islanders: C Brock Nelson, 75 points (36 G, 39 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at CAR): April 17, 7 ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 (at CAR): April 19, 7 ET (ESPN2)

Game 3 (at NYI): April 21, 7 ET (TBS)

Game 4 (at NYI): April 23, 1 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at CAR): April 25, TBD

Game 6 (at NYI): April 28, TBD

Game 7 (at CAR): April 30, TBD

Regular-season records:

Devils: 52-22-8, 112 points

52-22-8, 112 points Rangers: 47-22-13, 107 points

Leading scorers:

Devils: C Jack Hughes, 99 points (43 G, 56 A)

C Jack Hughes, 99 points (43 G, 56 A) Rangers: LW Artemi Panarin, 92 points (29 G, 63 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at NJ): April 18, 7 ET (TBS)

Game 2 (at NJ): April 20, 7:30 ET (TBS)

Game 3 (at NYR): April 22, 8 ET (ABC)

Game 4 (at NYR): April 24, 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 5 (at NJ): April 27, TBD

Game 6 (at NYR): April 29, TBD

Game 7 (at NJ): May 1, TBD

Central Division

Regular-season records:

Avalanche: 51-24-7, 109 points

51-24-7, 109 points Kraken: 46-28-8, 100 points

Leading scorers:

Avalanche: C Nathan MacKinnon, 111 points (42 G, 69 A)

C Nathan MacKinnon, 111 points (42 G, 69 A) Kraken: LW Jared McCann, 70 points (40 G, 30 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at COL): April 18, 10 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at COL): April 20, 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (at SEA): April 22, 10 ET (TBS)

Game 4 (at SEA): April 24, 10 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at COL): April 26, TBD

Game 6 (at SEA): April 28, TBD

Game 7 (at COL): April 30, TBD

Regular-season records:

Stars: 47-21-14, 108 points

47-21-14, 108 points Wild: 46-25-11, 103 points

Leading scorers:

Stars: LW Jason Robertson, 109 points (46 G, 63 A)

LW Jason Robertson, 109 points (46 G, 63 A) Wild: LW Kirill Kaprizov, 75 points (40 G, 35 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at DAL): April 17, 9:30 ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 (at DAL): April 19, 9:30 ET (ESPN2)

Game 3 (at MIN): April 21, 9:30 ET (TBS)

Game 4 (at MIN): April 23, 6:30 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at DAL): April 25, TBD

Game 6 (at MIN): April 28, TBD

Game 7 (at DAL): April 30, TBD

Pacific Division

Regular-season records:

Golden Knights: 51-22-9, 111 points

51-22-9, 111 points Jets: 46-33-3, 95 points

Leading scorers:

Golden Knights: C Jack Eichel, 65 points (27 G, 38 A)

C Jack Eichel, 65 points (27 G, 38 A) Jets: LW Kyle Connor, 80 points (31 G, 49 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at VGK): April 18, 9:30 ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 (at VGK): April 20, 10 ET (TBS)

Game 3 (at WPG): April 22, 4 ET (TBS)

Game 4 (at WPG): April 24, 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 5 (at VGK): April 27, TBD

Game 6 (at WPG): April 29, TBD

Game 7 (at VGK): May 1, TBD

Regular-season records:

Oilers: 50-23-9, 109 points

50-23-9, 109 points Kings: 47-25-10, 104 points

Leading scorers:

Oilers: C Connor McDavid, 152 points (64 G, 88 A)

C Connor McDavid, 152 points (64 G, 88 A) Kings: C Anze Kopitar, 72 points (27 G, 45 A), LW Kevin Fiala 72 points (23 G, 49 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at EDM): April 17, 10 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at EDM): April 19, 10 ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (at LA): April 21, 10 ET (TNT)

Game 4 (at LA): April 23, 9 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at EDM): April 25, TBD

Game 6 (at LA): April 29, TBD

Game 7 (at EDM): May 1, TBD