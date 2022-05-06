NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: With the series tied at one game each the Lightning heads home to face Toronto tonight

Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -118, Maple Leafs -102; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a 1-1 series tie in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Lightning won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

Tampa Bay has gone 51-23-8 overall with a 13-8-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have gone 18-7-3 in games decided by a goal.

Toronto is 54-21-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have a +60 scoring differential, with 312 total goals scored and 252 allowed.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Hedman has 20 goals and 66 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 35 goals and 62 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.7 assists, 6.3 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 18.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).