Niagara Falls, New York Mayor Wants The City To Build An Arena

The financially ailing city would be on the hook for $200 million if the building is constructed.

The mayor of Niagara Falls, New York, Robert Restaino, wants to build a 7,000-seat arena in town which would cost an estimated $200 million. Where Restaino will find the money in a city that is financially struggling is a question. Niagara Falls has around 48,000 residents that sits across the Niagara River from Niagara Falls, Ontario and that could be a potential problem. Niagara Falls, Ontario has an arena that houses a junior A Ontario Hockey League franchise. Also in Niagara Falls, Ontario there is a casino resort that has an entertainment venue that can seat around 5,000 people. The TV show, Canada’s Got Talent is taped at the venue. Jerry Seinfeld, Kool and the Gang and John Fogarty are among the attractions at the building this summer. So there are sports and entertainment options in Niagara Falls on the Canadian side.

Restaino does not have an anchor tenant committed to a Niagara Falls, New York arena, But he has indicated that he has received verbal commitments from the Ontario Hockey League Commissioner Bryan Crawford that the city would be considered as part of a future league expansion. Restaino thinks there is interest in putting a junior team on the New York side. “In an anecdotal conversation, Crawford mentioned to me that there were two groups competing for it,” Restaino said. Not too far from Niagara Falls, Ontario is St, Catharines which also has a junior A OHL team. The distance between St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, Ontario is about 15 miles. Despite the nearby junior hockey teams and big time entertainment on the other side of the river, Restaino thinks an arena in Niagara Falls, New York would be an economic engine his city needs despite the cost of building the venue. The Niagara Falls, New York arena game has started.

