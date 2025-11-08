By: Jim Williams – Capital Sports Network – Senior Columnist

Rumors Sparked by Shaq, Silenced by LSU

Speculation about Nick Saban returning to coach LSU ignited when Shaquille O’Neal claimed he’d heard “through the grapevine” that conversations were happening. But LSU interim athletic director Verge Ausberry quickly shut down the idea, calling it “not going to happen”. Despite the buzz, insiders and analysts agree: Saban remains a long-shot candidate.

Age, Legacy, and a Comfortable Seat at ESPN

At 73 years old, Saban has transitioned into a respected analyst role at ESPN’s College GameDay, where he remains deeply connected to the sport without the grind of coaching. He still maintains an office within Alabama’s athletic department, symbolizing his enduring influence and institutional respect. A move to LSU — the very rival he helped define — would tarnish that legacy.

Risk vs Reward: A Lopsided Equation

Saban’s tenure at Alabama is historic: seven national titles, countless NFL draft picks, and a culture of excellence. Leaving that behind to coach a program in flux — LSU recently fired both head coach Brian Kelly and AD Scott Woodward — would be a reputational gamble. As CBS Sports noted, Saban himself questioned whether LSU is still among the sport’s elite jobs.

Strategic Stability Over Sentimental Return

While Saban once led LSU to a national championship in 2003, returning now would be more nostalgic than strategic. The Tigers face internal instability, and Saban’s current setup offers prestige without pressure. As Sports Illustrated put it, he’s “doubled down” on staying retired.