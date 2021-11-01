Nightmare on Halloween: Too many tricks and not enough treats as Buccaneers lose to Saints 36-27

In one of the most mistake-filled games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played since Tom Brady has been their quarterback the Bucs fell to their division rivals the New Orleans Saints 36-27. For the Saints, it was a relatively unknown quarterback by the name of Trevor Siemian who led New Orleans to the win after former Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston, left the game early in the first half after suffering a knee injury.

Tampa Bay spent most of the day trailing the Saints but the Buccaneers wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit, taking a lead with 5:44 to go when the receiver and former LSU track athlete Cyril Grayson, who was added to the roster this week from the practice squad came up big as he was left uncovered behind the defense and snagged a 50-yard pass for a touchdown from Brady to propel the Bucs 27-26 comeback lead.

New Orleans responded by driving for a field goal for a 29-27 lead with 1:41 left, leaving Brady, who is no stranger to late comeback, he has 49 and was driving for his 50th. P.J. Williams intercepted Brady and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 1:24 left, helping New Orleans seal the dramatic 36-27 win.

Siemian went an impressive 16 of 29 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown without a turnover. New Orleans (5-2) earned its third straight victory. The Buccaneers fell to 6-2 and a half-game lead in the NFC South lead with Tampa Bay headed into their bye week and it marked the seventh straight regular-season win over the Bucs by New Orleans.

Brady, who threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns, and the Buccaneers offense gained 421 yards of total offense but it was too many mistakes that spelled the defeat in New Orleans. Buccaneers: enter their bye week before visiting Washington on Nov. 14 with plenty of things to fix to get back on track in the NFC South.

Meanwhile, Winston’s injury could be devastating.

“I think it’s significant,” coach Sean Payton said. “He felt something and is on crutches right now. … When he got up and then had to go back down, you were a little concerned.”

Buccaneers: Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who’d missed the Bucs’ previous four games with ailing ribs, played only briefly before being ruled out with back spasms.