No. 12 Seed USF Women’s Basketball Will Face No. 5 Seed Tennessee on Friday, March 21, In The First Round of the NCAA Tournament – USF Athletics

No. 12 Seed USF Women’s Basketball will face No. 5 Seed Tennessee on Friday, March 21, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. and the action will air live on ESPN and Bulls Unlimited.



NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Year Location Date USF Seed Opponent (Seed) Result Score Round 2006 Norfolk, Va. 3/19/06 (9) Southern Cal (8) Loss 67-65 First Round 2013 Lubbock, Texas 3/23/13 (10) Texas Tech (7) Win 71-70 First Round 2013 Lubbock, Texas 3/25/13 (10) California (2) Loss 82-78 (OT) Second Round 2015 Tampa, Fla. 3/21/15 (6) LSU (11) Win 73-64 First Round 2015 Tampa, Fla. 3/23/15 (6) Louisville (3) Loss 60-52 Second Round 2016 Los Angeles, Calif. 3/19/16 (6) Colorado St. (11) Win 48-45 First Round 2016 Los Angeles, Calif. 3/21/16 (6) UCLA (3) Loss 72-67 Second Round 2017 Tallahassee, Fla. 3/17/17 (11) Missouri (6) Loss 66-64 First Round 2018 Tallahassee, Fla. 3/17/18 (6) Buffalo (11) Loss 102-79 First Round 2021* San Antonio, Texas 3/21/21 (8) Washington St. (9) Win 57-53 First Round 2021* San Antonio, Texas 3/23/21 (8) NC State (1) Loss 79-67 Second Round 2022 Columbia, S.C. 3/18/22 (9) Miami (8) Loss 78-66 First Round 2023 Columbia, S.C. 3/17/23 (8) Marquette (9) Win 67-65 (OT) First Round 2023 Columbia, S.C. 3/19/23 (8) South Carolina (1) Loss 76-45 Second Round

* The 2021 NCAA Tournament was held entirely in San Antonio due to COVID-19 protocols