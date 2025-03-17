No. 12 Seed USF Women’s Basketball Will Face No. 5 Seed Tennessee on Friday, March 21, In The First Round of the NCAA Tournament – USF Athletics

No. 12 Seed USF Women’s Basketball will face No. 5 Seed Tennessee on Friday, March 21, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. and the action will air live on ESPN and Bulls Unlimited.

NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

YearLocationDateUSF SeedOpponent (Seed)ResultScoreRound
2006Norfolk, Va.3/19/06(9)Southern Cal (8)Loss67-65First Round
2013Lubbock, Texas3/23/13(10)Texas Tech (7)Win71-70First Round
2013Lubbock, Texas3/25/13(10)California (2)Loss82-78 (OT)Second Round
2015Tampa, Fla.3/21/15(6)LSU (11)Win73-64First Round
2015Tampa, Fla.3/23/15(6)Louisville (3)Loss60-52Second Round
2016Los Angeles, Calif.3/19/16(6)Colorado St. (11)Win48-45First Round
2016Los Angeles, Calif.3/21/16(6)UCLA (3)Loss72-67Second Round
2017Tallahassee, Fla.3/17/17(11)Missouri (6)Loss66-64First Round
2018Tallahassee, Fla.3/17/18(6)Buffalo (11)Loss102-79First Round
2021*San Antonio, Texas3/21/21(8)Washington St. (9)Win57-53First Round
2021*San Antonio, Texas3/23/21(8)NC State (1)Loss79-67Second Round
2022Columbia, S.C.3/18/22(9)Miami (8)Loss78-66First Round
2023Columbia, S.C.3/17/23(8)Marquette (9)Win67-65 (OT)First Round
2023Columbia, S.C.3/19/23(8)South Carolina (1)Loss76-45Second Round

* The 2021 NCAA Tournament was held entirely in San Antonio due to COVID-19 protocols

