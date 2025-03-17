No. 12 Seed USF Women’s Basketball Will Face No. 5 Seed Tennessee on Friday, March 21, In The First Round of the NCAA Tournament – USF Athletics

No. 12 Seed USF Women’s Basketball will face No. 5 Seed Tennessee on Friday, March 21, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio. Tip off is slated for 8 p.m. and the action will air live on ESPN and Bulls Unlimited.
NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY
|Year
|Location
|Date
|USF Seed
|Opponent (Seed)
|Result
|Score
|Round
|2006
|Norfolk, Va.
|3/19/06
|(9)
|Southern Cal (8)
|Loss
|67-65
|First Round
|2013
|Lubbock, Texas
|3/23/13
|(10)
|Texas Tech (7)
|Win
|71-70
|First Round
|2013
|Lubbock, Texas
|3/25/13
|(10)
|California (2)
|Loss
|82-78 (OT)
|Second Round
|2015
|Tampa, Fla.
|3/21/15
|(6)
|LSU (11)
|Win
|73-64
|First Round
|2015
|Tampa, Fla.
|3/23/15
|(6)
|Louisville (3)
|Loss
|60-52
|Second Round
|2016
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|3/19/16
|(6)
|Colorado St. (11)
|Win
|48-45
|First Round
|2016
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|3/21/16
|(6)
|UCLA (3)
|Loss
|72-67
|Second Round
|2017
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|3/17/17
|(11)
|Missouri (6)
|Loss
|66-64
|First Round
|2018
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|3/17/18
|(6)
|Buffalo (11)
|Loss
|102-79
|First Round
|2021*
|San Antonio, Texas
|3/21/21
|(8)
|Washington St. (9)
|Win
|57-53
|First Round
|2021*
|San Antonio, Texas
|3/23/21
|(8)
|NC State (1)
|Loss
|79-67
|Second Round
|2022
|Columbia, S.C.
|3/18/22
|(9)
|Miami (8)
|Loss
|78-66
|First Round
|2023
|Columbia, S.C.
|3/17/23
|(8)
|Marquette (9)
|Win
|67-65 (OT)
|First Round
|2023
|Columbia, S.C.
|3/19/23
|(8)
|South Carolina (1)
|Loss
|76-45
|Second Round
* The 2021 NCAA Tournament was held entirely in San Antonio due to COVID-19 protocols