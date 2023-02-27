No. 2 Gators, No. 8 Hurricanes and No.25 Seminoles open the season strong in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division poll

TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana St. (3-0) is ranked No. 1 for the second straight time in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I baseball poll presented by Big League Chew bubble gum.
The Tigers (3-0) swept a 3-game series at home to kick off the season against Western Michigan and outscored the Broncos, 24-5
LSU pitching has a 1.67 ERA in 3 games and has only allowed 9 hits with 35 strikeouts and 7 walks. The Tigers have not committed an error in 27 innings. On offense, LSU is averaging 8 runs per game and has belted 4 homers, 4 doubles, 2 triples and forced 18 walks with their disciplined hitters.
In key series across the nation, Stanford took two of three from a much-improved Cal. St. Fullerton team on the road. Tennessee had a rough start with losses against Arizona and Grand Canyon but then beat U.C. San Diego. Arkansas beat Texas, lost to TCU and then rebounded with a win against Oklahoma St.
Vanderbilt lost to TCU but then beat Oklahoma St. and Texas. TCU beat Vanderbilt and Arkansas but then dropped a game against Missouri in 10 innings.
Poll Notes: Two teams fell out of the top 30 who were ranked in the pre-season poll in Texas (0-3) and Rutgers (1-2). New to the top 30 this week is Florida St. (3-0, 32nd in the pre-season poll) and Arizona (2-1, 33rd in the pre-season poll).
The Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll is the oldest college baseball poll. Its birth took place during the 1959 college baseball season.
Collegiate Baseball’s
NCAA Div. I Baseball Poll
(As of Feb. 20, 2023)
Presented Bywww.bigleaguechew.com
|Rank
|Team (Record)
|Points
|PVS
|1.
|Louisiana St. (3-0)
|495
|1
|2.
|Florida (3-0)
|492
|2
|3.
|Stanford (2-1)
|490
|3
|4.
|Texas A&M (3-0)
|488
|4
|5.
|Louisville (3-0)
|486
|6
|6.
|Wake Forest (4-0)
|483
|10
|7.
|Arkansas (2-1)
|480
|7
|8.
|Miami, Fla. (2-1)
|479
|8
|9.
|Vanderbilt (2-1)
|476
|9
|10.
|UCLA (3-0)
|474
|13
|11.
|Tennessee (1-2)
|470
|5
|12.
|Texas Christian (2-1)
|467
|15
|13.
|North Carolina (2-1)
|464
|11
|14.
|U.C. Santa Barbara (2-1)
|459
|14
|15.
|Virginia (3-0)
|457
|16
|16.
|Oklahoma St. (1-2)
|455
|12
|17.
|Texas Tech. (3-0)
|452
|17
|18.
|Southern Mississippi (3-0)
|450
|18
|19.
|Oregon (4-0)
|448
|19
|20.
|East Carolina (3-0)
|445
|20
|21.
|Mississippi (3-0)
|443
|24
|22.
|Georgia Tech. (3-0)
|440
|23
|23.
|Maryland (2-1)
|438
|21
|24.
|Mississippi St. (2-1)
|434
|22
|25.
|Florida St. (3-0)
|433
|—
|26.
|Arizona (2-1)
|431
|—
|27.
|Central Michigan (2-1)
|429
|26
|28.
|Oregon St. (2-1)
|427
|27
|29.
|Virginia Tech. (2-1)
|424
|28
|30.
|N.C. State (3-0)
|421
|30