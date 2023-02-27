No. 2 Gators, No. 8 Hurricanes and No.25 Seminoles open the season strong in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division poll

Sports Talk Florida
-

TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana St. (3-0) is ranked No. 1 for the second straight time in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I baseball poll presented by Big League Chew bubble gum.

The Tigers (3-0) swept a 3-game series at home to kick off the season against Western Michigan and outscored the Broncos, 24-5

LSU pitching has a 1.67 ERA in 3 games and has only allowed 9 hits with 35 strikeouts and 7 walks. The Tigers have not committed an error in 27 innings. On offense, LSU is averaging 8 runs per game and has belted 4 homers, 4 doubles, 2 triples and forced 18 walks with their disciplined hitters.

In key series across the nation, Stanford took two of three from a much-improved Cal. St. Fullerton team on the road. Tennessee had a rough start with losses against Arizona and Grand Canyon but then beat U.C. San Diego. Arkansas beat Texas, lost to TCU and then rebounded with a win against Oklahoma St.

Vanderbilt lost to TCU but then beat Oklahoma St. and Texas. TCU beat Vanderbilt and Arkansas but then dropped a game against Missouri in 10 innings.

Poll Notes: Two teams fell out of the top 30 who were ranked in the pre-season poll in Texas (0-3) and Rutgers (1-2). New to the top 30 this week is Florida St. (3-0, 32nd in the pre-season poll) and Arizona (2-1, 33rd in the pre-season poll).

The Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll is the oldest college baseball poll. Its birth took place during the 1959 college baseball season.

Collegiate Baseball’s
NCAA Div. I Baseball Poll
(As of Feb. 20, 2023)
RankTeam (Record)PointsPVS
  1.Louisiana St. (3-0)4951
  2.Florida (3-0)4922
  3.Stanford (2-1)4903
  4.Texas A&M (3-0)4884
  5.Louisville (3-0)4866
  6.Wake Forest (4-0)48310
  7.Arkansas (2-1)4807
  8.Miami, Fla. (2-1)4798
  9.Vanderbilt (2-1)4769
10.UCLA (3-0)47413
11.Tennessee (1-2)4705
12.Texas Christian (2-1)46715
13.North Carolina (2-1)46411
14.U.C. Santa Barbara (2-1)45914
15.Virginia (3-0)45716
16.Oklahoma St. (1-2)45512
17.Texas Tech. (3-0)45217
18.Southern Mississippi (3-0)45018
19.Oregon (4-0)44819
20.East Carolina (3-0)44520
21.Mississippi (3-0)44324
22.Georgia Tech. (3-0)44023
23.Maryland (2-1)43821
24.Mississippi St. (2-1)43422
25.Florida St. (3-0)433
26.Arizona (2-1)431
27.Central Michigan (2-1)42926
28.Oregon St. (2-1)42727
29.Virginia Tech. (2-1)42428
30.N.C. State (3-0)42130