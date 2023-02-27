No. 2 Gators, No. 8 Hurricanes and No.25 Seminoles open the season strong in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division poll

TUCSON, Ariz. — Louisiana St. (3-0) is ranked No. 1 for the second straight time in Collegiate Baseball’s NCAA Division I baseball poll presented by Big League Chew bubble gum.

The Tigers (3-0) swept a 3-game series at home to kick off the season against Western Michigan and outscored the Broncos, 24-5

LSU pitching has a 1.67 ERA in 3 games and has only allowed 9 hits with 35 strikeouts and 7 walks. The Tigers have not committed an error in 27 innings. On offense, LSU is averaging 8 runs per game and has belted 4 homers, 4 doubles, 2 triples and forced 18 walks with their disciplined hitters.

In key series across the nation, Stanford took two of three from a much-improved Cal. St. Fullerton team on the road. Tennessee had a rough start with losses against Arizona and Grand Canyon but then beat U.C. San Diego. Arkansas beat Texas, lost to TCU and then rebounded with a win against Oklahoma St.

Vanderbilt lost to TCU but then beat Oklahoma St. and Texas. TCU beat Vanderbilt and Arkansas but then dropped a game against Missouri in 10 innings.

Poll Notes: Two teams fell out of the top 30 who were ranked in the pre-season poll in Texas (0-3) and Rutgers (1-2). New to the top 30 this week is Florida St. (3-0, 32nd in the pre-season poll) and Arizona (2-1, 33rd in the pre-season poll).

The Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll is the oldest college baseball poll. Its birth took place during the 1959 college baseball season.

Collegiate Baseball’s

NCAA Div. I Baseball Poll

(As of Feb. 20, 2023)

Presented Bywww.bigleaguechew.com