Notre Dame’s relationship with the ACC remains complicated, strained by football independence yet bound by shared sports commitments. Miami’s playoff berth at the expense of the Irish has only deepened tensions, but both sides know they must find common ground.

Miami Takes the Spot

The College Football Playoff drama reached its peak when Miami jumped Notre Dame for the final berth, despite the Irish holding a higher ranking for much of the season. The Hurricanes’ Week 1 win over Notre Dame gave the committee the justification it needed, and the ACC backed Miami aggressively in the final push. Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua called the outcome “permanent damage” to the relationship, noting the conference’s politicking against its biggest partner.

Notre Dame’s Unique Position

The ACC is home to Notre Dame basketball and Olympic sports, but football remains independent. That independence allows the Irish to keep all their football revenue, a financial advantage that makes joining a league less appealing. Yet the playoff snub highlighted the downside: without a conference home, Notre Dame lacks allies when selection politics come into play. As one CBS Sports analyst put it, “Notre Dame didn’t mind Miami making its case, but felt the ACC was taking a lot of shots at us”.

Limited Options

Where would Notre Dame go if the ACC relationship soured? The Big Ten looms as a possibility, but geography and tradition complicate matters. The SEC offers prestige but little cultural fit. Independence remains the Irish identity, but the playoff system increasingly favors conference champions. As NBC Sports noted, “Notre Dame’s strained relationship with the ACC leaves them with few viable alternatives”.

Voices From Both Sides

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips defended the league’s stance: “The University of Notre Dame is an incredibly valued member of the ACC… but when it comes to football, we have a responsibility to support and advocate for all 17 of our football-playing members”.



Bevacqua countered: “We were mystified by the actions of the conference, to attack their biggest business partner in football and a member conference in 24 sports”.

Even MLB.com’s coverage of Notre Dame baseball underscored the school’s deep ties to ACC competition, showing how intertwined the programs remain.

The Path Forward

Despite the bitterness, both sides recognize the need to move forward. Notre Dame cannot afford to alienate the ACC, which houses most of its athletic programs. The ACC, meanwhile, benefits from the prestige Notre Dame brings. As Fox Sports summarized, “We have a responsibility to support our teams, but Notre Dame remains central to the ACC’s identity”.

In the end, the Irish and the ACC will work things out. The relationship may be bruised, but neither side has anywhere better to go.