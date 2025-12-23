Few matchups in college football carry the weight, tradition, and national intrigue of the USC–Notre Dame rivalry. Since the two programs first met nearly a century ago, the Trojans and Fighting Irish have built a series defined by iconic moments, legendary coaches, and championship implications. The rivalry has long served as a bridge between two football cultures—Los Angeles glitz and Midwest grit—creating a uniquely American sports tradition that captivated fans across generations.

Over 93 meetings, the game has shaped Heisman campaigns, national title races, and unforgettable Saturdays. It has also stood out as one of the rare intersectional rivalries in the sport, with neither team sharing a conference yet maintaining a near‑annual clash since World War II. For many fans, USC–Notre Dame wasn’t just a game; it was a measuring stick for greatness and a celebration of college football’s pageantry and history.

Notre Dame’s CFP Agreement and Its Impact on USC’s Long‑Term Plans

According to reporting from the Los Angeles Times and On3, the rivalry was close to being extended into 2026 before a major development changed USC’s stance. Notre Dame reached a memorandum of understanding with the College Football Playoff guaranteeing the Irish a spot if they finish inside the top 12—an advantage USC reportedly did not know about during scheduling discussions.

Once USC learned of the agreement, administrators grew concerned that Notre Dame’s guaranteed path to the CFP could create what they viewed as a “material advantage”. The Trojans had been willing to compromise on scheduling, even agreeing to play the 2026 matchup in November. But after learning of the CFP deal, USC insisted the game be moved to Week Zero—something Notre Dame did not accept.

The result: the rivalry will not continue in 2026 or 2027, marking only the second interruption since the 1940s. Notre Dame has already filled the open dates with a home‑and‑home series against BYU.

A Sad Moment for College Football Fans

For fans across Los Angeles, South Bend, and the broader college football world, the pause in the USC–Notre Dame rivalry feels like the end of an era. Rivalries are the emotional backbone of the sport—annual traditions that connect generations, define seasons, and create memories that last a lifetime. Losing one of the sport’s most iconic matchups, even temporarily, leaves a void that no replacement game can truly fill.

Notre Dame replaced the USC game with a home and home series with BYU.

While business decisions, playoff structures, and competitive concerns shape modern college football, the disappearance of this rivalry is a reminder of what the sport risks losing. The hope among fans is that USC and Notre Dame will eventually find a path back to the field together. Until then, the absence of this historic clash will be felt every fall Saturday it’s missing.