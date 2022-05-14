NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Race Coverage From Indianapolis Begins Today at 3 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES begins the “Month of May” in full force with live coverage of the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Prior to race coverage, Penske Entertainment and NBC Sports will debut Pennzoil presents The Club, a documentary featuring the only conversation with the exclusive club of four-time Indy 500 champions – Helio Castroneves, A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears – Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

The championship standings are incredibly tight heading into the GMR Grand Prix, led by reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou, who finished second at the Honda Grand Prix of Alabama on May 1. Team Penske drivers Scott McLaughlin, two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden, and 2018 Indy 500-winner Will Power are all within 10 points of Palou.

This week’s field also includes six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and former Formula One racer Romain Grosjean, among others who are competing in the final race prior to the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29. Rinus Veekay won last year’s GMR Grand Prix – his first career INDYCAR win – while Grosjean finished second, his best-ever finish in INDYCAR.