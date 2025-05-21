Olympiacos Complete Historic Double, as Marinakis shares warm moment

A Season to Remember for Olympiacos

Football is supposed to be a game of fierce rivalries – but on Saturday night in Athens, it was all about respect. As Olympiacos FC lifted the Betsson Greek Cup following a commanding 2-0 win over OFI Crete, the night served not only as a celebration of silverware but also of sportsmanship and solidarity. In a packed Olympic Stadium (OAKA), the Piraeus giants capped off their centennial season in style, completing the 19th domestic double in the club’s illustrious history.

With the Super League title already secured for the 2024–2025 campaign, Olympiacos had one final mission: to crown their 100th year with another piece of silverware. Goals from key performers sealed the win, giving the “Reds” their 29th Greek Cup title and sending the thousands of traveling supporters into raptures.

A Powerful Moment of Respect

But perhaps the most poignant moment of the evening came before a ball was even kicked.

Olympiacos President Evangelos Marinakis and OFI Crete owner Michael Bousis met on the pitch and shared a warm embrace in front of the cameras, a gesture that set the tone for the entire event. In an era often dominated by tribalism and tension, their display of mutual respect was a powerful reminder that football can still unite as much as it divides.

Olympiacos won the cup 2-0

A Celebration of Greek Football

The final itself was a celebration of Greek football at its finest. Organized in flawless fashion, the event showcased not only top-tier competition but also the emotional depth the sport can provide. Passionate supporters from both clubs created a festive and respectful atmosphere throughout the match – reflecting the tone their presidents set before kickoff.

A Fitting End to a Centennial Year

For Olympiacos, the victory is a defining exclamation point on a historic season. Founded in March 1925, the club used its 100th year not just to reflect, but to dominate. With the league title and the Greek Cup now secured, the Reds reaffirm their status as the most successful and consistent force in Greek football.

As fireworks lit up the Athens sky and players lifted the trophy, the final message was clear: football is a game of glory, yes – but also of grace. On a night where fierce competition met genuine camaraderie, Olympiacos and OFI Crete reminded everyone why we fall in love with the game in the first place.