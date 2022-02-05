Olympic Primetime: Figure skating, alpine skiing and snowboarding tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock,

Figure skating, alpine skiing and snowboarding take center stage tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, headlined by 2018 Olympian Karen Chen in figure skating, 2018 Olympians Bryce Bennett and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, and 2014 Olympian Travis Ganong in the men’s alpine skiing downhill, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard in snowboarding slopestyle.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

The women’s short program portion of the figure skating team event will be led by 2018 Olympian Karen Chentonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Coverage will also include the men’s free skate portion of the team event. Following the first of three days of the team event, the U.S. currently leads the points standings.

2018 Olympians Bryce Bennett and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, and 2014 Olympian Travis Ganong headline the U.S. contingent in the men’s alpine skiing downhill event tonight live in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The women’s snowboarding slopestyle final, highlighted by two-time Olympic gold medalist Jamie Anderson — aiming to become the first snowboarder to win three straight gold medals in a single event — will be presented tonight live at 8:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock (encore at Midnight ET on NBC). In men’s snowboarding, 2018 Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard will headline American contenders in slopestyle qualifying tonight live at 11:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and the winningest slalom skier in World Cup history Mikaela Shiffrin is expected to compete in the women’s giant slalom tomorrow live in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Shiffrin looks to defend the gold medal after winning the event in 2018. The giant slalom will mark the first of potentially five events Shiffrin will compete in Beijing. Primetime coverage tomorrow will also feature three programs in the figure skating team event: women’s free skate, pairs’ free skate, and free dance on NBC and Peacock.

The 2018 gold medal-winning U.S. women’s ice hockey team continues its gold medal defense in Group A play against Switzerland tomorrow live at 8:10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The team, featuring 13 players from the 2018 Olympic team, including Kendall Coyne Schofield, Hilary Knight, and Amanda Kessel, defeated the Russian Olympic Committee 5-0 earlier today to open play pool with two victories.

The U.S. women’s moguls team will be headlined by 2018 Olympian Jaelin Kauf, Hannah Soar, and Olivia Giaccio in the final tomorrow live at 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock (encore at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).