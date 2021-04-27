Australia On The Fast Track To Get The 2032 Summer Olympics

All you need is cash.

The 19th century American showman Phineas T. Barnum probably never said “there’s a sucker born every minute” but whoever came up with the quote must have had the members of the International Olympic Committee in mind. Because the IOC’s ability to find suckers is uncanny. The International Olympic Committee has two main shows, the Winter and Summer Olympics. It is a sports circus and after it plays in a town there are an awful lot of bills that need to be paid and those bills are usually picked up by taxpayers. Mitt Romney needed about a billion dollars back in the late 1990s from President Bill Clinton’s administration to make sure the scandal plagued 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics went on as planned. In recent years, many cities including Boston have told IOC officials to consider another place because we don’t want to be stuck paying the bills for your two-week sports party. The IOC no longer puts the big two events out for bids or at least the group did not for the 2032 Summer Olympics. The IOC found that Australia desperately wanted the event and the IOC decided to talk to just Australian officials and forget about the bidding process for the 2032 Games. The IOC didn’t want to create losers who might be upset about not having the chance to spend billions for the IOC’s big party.

It appears Australia is going to get the Games after all. The Australian prime minister has done exactly what the IOC poohbahs want. He is putting cash on the barrelhead to please them and pay for the party. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged that the Federal Government will cover half the costs for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. It doesn’t take much for the IOC to be pleased. All it takes is money.

