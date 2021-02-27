Brisbane Australia Wants The 2032 Summer Olympics

The Games must go on.

The International Olympic Committee has its preferred spot for the 2032 Summer Olympics, Brisbane, Australia. The IOC better strike while the iron is hot because the Queensland area of Australia wants the big event that is generally a massive money loser for local taxpayers. The debt generated by various Olympics over the decades has driven away many cities from hosting the Games. The International Olympic Committee’s brass will enter into an exclusive bargaining window with the Brisbane backers which means that potential host countries such as Qatar, India, Indonesia, China, Germany and Hungary will have to hope that Queensland backers cannot come up with a package to satisfy the IOC or wait for the next opportunity in 2036. The IOC claimed in 2019 it decided to change its approach of awarding an area an Olympics by having cities bidding against one another and that created too many losers. It was not a good image for the IOC. That might be a wrong assessment as the losers could apply to the IOC.

The IOC has had problems finding cities and countries who want to put up money for the Games. Just Paris and Los Angeles wanted the 2024 Summer Olympics. The IOC decided to give Paris the 2024 event and Los Angeles the 2028 event. The IOC does not want local citizens to vote on whether taxpayers’ money should be spent on gala events such as the Summer and Winter Olympics fearing local citizens are too informed about the perils of hosting the events. Olympics referendums lost because the IOC put on events that leave behind a massive amount of debt along with many buildings that seemingly are left to rot. There are numerous examples of taxpayers footing the bill for decades paying for Olympics structures that became ruins.

