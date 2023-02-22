Forty-Three Years After The Miracle On Ice, Lake Placid Still Seeks A Legacy

New York State wants to make it a winter destination.

New York State recently spent $200 million in an attempt to make Lake Placid a winter sports destination. New York is landing events but it is far too early to tell if the state will make any money on its latest investment. Lake Placid has hosted two Winter Olympics in 1932 and in 1980. A third Lake Placid Winter Olympics is unlikely. The town could not afford the 1980 money losing event. New York State did not necessarily want the Lake Placid venues but someone had to bail out the village. The New York State Legislature agreed to pay off the debt in exchange for ownership of the ski jumps, the Olympic fieldhouse and the speed skating rink with a new agency, the Olympic Regional Development Authority managing all of the Olympic sites. New York State residents were paying for the 1980 Lake Placid games by maintaining ski jumps, a speed skating rink and the fieldhouse.

The legacy from 1980 was the first time ever chant of USA, USA on February 22nd during the US-USSR hockey medal round game and debt. The US won the gold medal by defeating Finland two days later. But something happened to the Olympic Village along the way. It was converted into a different use and most people don’t really want to visit the still standing structure. The Olympic Village is a federal prison. The Olympic Village complex was designed to host 1,000 people. It was small and cramped. It was decided that the next life for the Olympic Village near Lake Placid should be a prison. Americans owned the place as President Jimmy Carter’s administration spent $22 million to build it. Officially it is called the Federal Correction Institute, Ray Brook and it does employs people. It is one of the few Olympic venues that has a lasting legacy.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com