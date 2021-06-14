Too much money is on the line.

The opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is just 38 days away and there are questions about the feasibility of holding the event during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently under the International Olympic Committee’s deal with the Tokyo Olympic backers, Japan cannot shutdown the Games. Japan is not a party to the agreement despite putting up billions of dollars for the Olympics. The IOC has that power and the IOC is not listening to COVID-19 experts and why should they? The IOC wants money and power and thinks it is a quasi-nation complete with observer status at the United Nations. But Japan’s scientists are warning that allowing spectators at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will help spread COVID-19 throughout the country and internationally. The IOC will have none of that, after all why should the sports group listen to scientists with money on the line? There will be a July 23rd opening ceremony. The IOC continues to ignore concerns from Japan’s citizens, politicians, medical workers and corporate leaders.

Japan and the IOC have agreed to bar tourists from entering Japan to watch the games in person. Millions of people in Japan though could attend competitions at more than 40 venues in and around Tokyo. North Korea will not be at the Olympics because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia’s baseball team has pulled out of Olympic qualifiers. The IOC told the Wall Street Journal that it has entered into the “operational delivery” phase of the Olympics and that “it has become clearer than ever that these Games will be safe for everyone participating and the Japanese people.” But is it safe? Japan is having massive problems getting its citizens vaccinated against COVID-19. Only four percent of the Japanese population got a shot through June 8th. Japan hopes to have most of its population vaccinated by November which is too late for the Olympics event. But the Games must go on.

