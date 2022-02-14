Olympic stunner as the USA Men’s hockey team grabs the top seed in the metal round

The United States has clinched the top seed in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament.

The young Americans beat Germany 3-2 on Sunday to finish the preliminary round a perfect 3-0-0. The U.S is the only team to win all three of its group stage games in regulation.

The U.S. moves directly to the quarterfinals Wednesday along with second-seeded Finland, the third-seeded Russians and fourth-seeded Sweden. Canada is seeded fifth and will again play host China in the qualification round Tuesday.

The U.S. has the youngest team in the tournament with an average age of 25 and eight players under 21.