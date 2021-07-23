Olympics: NBC Plans all-day coverage leading up to tonight’s Opening Ceremonies

The day begins on NBC with the network’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony, followed by a special edition of TODAY with reaction and athlete interviews and then NBC’s first-ever Olympic Daytime show on the opening Friday of the Games.

NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics today, Friday, July 23. The day will culminate on NBC in what is always one of the most popular nights of the Olympics with the primetime presentation of the ceremony. The primetime broadcast, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, will feature the performances, pageantry, Parade of Nations and more.

NBC Olympics commentators and executives look ahead to the Opening Ceremony and the competition:

NBC Olympics primetime and Opening Ceremony host Mike Tirico on the Opening Ceremony: “The Opening Ceremony is a memorable part of any Olympic Games, but perhaps it has never carried more meaning given the circumstances the world has been facing.”

Co-anchor of TODAY and Opening Ceremony host Savannah Guthrie: “[People] want to watch that moment when someone’s life changes before your eyes. I’m excited. I think people are going to really catch the fever. There is nothing like the Olympics.”

NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon: “This really is an amazing moment when the world truly comes together for the very first time as we begin to emerge from some really, really challenging times.”

NBC Olympics gymnastics analyst Nastia Liukin on Simone Biles: “There’s no doubt she’s going to be amazing. She’s favored to win five medals, possibly all gold, and further solidify her status as the greatest ever.”

NBC Olympics swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines on the outlook for USA Swimming in Tokyo:“This will be a great team. It’s a young team…If you’re looking for big stars, we have them on the U.S. side…We’ve got great stories across the board.”

Gaines on Katie Ledecky: “In my opinion (she is) the greatest female swimmer in history. I don’t think it’s even close…She could be the first American woman in history in any sport to win 10 gold medals.”

NBC Olympics track & field analyst Ato Boldon on the outlook for USA Track & Field in Tokyo:“This is maybe the most balanced USA track & field team that there’s ever been.”