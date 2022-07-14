Vancouver Is Making A Bid For The 2030 Winter Olympics

Vancouver hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee may know more about the Vancouver 2030 Winter Olympics bid very soon. Vancouver, British Columbia, which hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics, is competing with Salt Lake City, Utah and Sapporo, Japan for those Games. A 2030 Vancouver Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games could cost $3.09 billion Canadian. Canada’s First Four Nations, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and the Canadian Paralympic Committee have presented financial estimates that would be covered by private funding up to an estimated $2.16 billion Canadian. The remaining cost would be funded by sponsorships, broadcasting rights, and merchandise licensing. But public funding will be needed for housing, security, and facility renovation and that cost would be between $773 million and $927 million Canadian. At the moment neither Vancouver nor British Columbia officials have committed any money to the 2030 Vancouver Olympics bid.

Spain decided not to present a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in the Pyrenees because of political differences between the governments of the Catalonia and Aragon regions. Sapporo, Japan’s projected Olympic budget has been cut by 20 percent. There was some thought that the IOC might just hand out the 2030 and 2034 Winter Olympics at the same time in 2023 but IOC President Thomas Bach said that will not happen. The Toronto Globe and Mail reported that British Columbia’s Tourism and Sports Minister Melanie Mark last month told the Canadian Olympic Committee that it would not consider support for the 2030 bid until there is proof the communities and First Nations participating are prepared to contribute to the costs. It was a show us the money moment.

