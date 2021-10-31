One last look at the Buccaneers game this afternoon against the Saints in New Orleans for the top spot in the South

Written By David Hess

National Football League action on Sunday afternoon and we will see a pair of teams from the NFC South Division square off as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers grapple with the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Buccaneers enter this game at 6-1 while the Saints come in at 4-2.

Buccaneers Crush The Bears

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the best football in the league right now as they come in having won their last four games, which includes a 38-3 destruction on the Chicago Bears last week. Tampa Bay is now 6-1 on the year and atop the NFC South standings. Now it gets real as they have to take on a New Orleans team that has been playing well of late. Tampa Bay has been led by their powerful offense which comes in ranked 2nd in total yards, 1st in passing, and 3rd in scoring, putting up 33.3 ppg. Tom Brady is having another strong season in throwing for 2275 yards with 21 TDs and just three INTs thus far.

Last week, the great one threw for 211 yards with four TDs and no INTs. His 2nd TD was the 600th of his career, s6 n6w he has 602 for his illustrious career. Mike Evans had a big day with 76 yards receiving and three TDs. The Buccaneers put up 408 yards of total offense in the game, including 182 yards on the ground. Leonard Fournette led the attack with 81 yards and a TD. He has now run for 413 yards and four TDs on the year. The defense also played well as they held the Bears to 311 yards while forcing five turnovers. Tampa Bay ranks 23rd against the pass, 1st against the run, and 10th in points allowed, giving up just 21.0 ppg.

Saints Take Down Seattle On The Road

The New Orleans Saints are playing well after a slow start as they come in having won two in a row and three of their last four games. Their last two wins were both on the road and it included a 13-10 win over Seattle on Monday night. Now Orleans is not at 4-2 on the year and a win in this game would put them in first place in the NFC South. They would be there by virtue of winning this game as it gives them the tiebreaker over the Bucs. New Orleans took on a hobbled Seattle team that was without Russell Wilson, but they will be taking on a different beast in this one as the Bucs are healthy and they have Tom Brady at QB. The Saints allowed just 219 yards of total offense to the Seahawks, but it will not be that easy in this one.

New Orleans comes in ranked 7th in total yards allowed, 20th against the pass, 3rd against the run, and 2nd in points allowed, giving up just 16.8 ppg. The offense has not been great as the Saints are 29th in total yards, 31st in passing 11th in rushing, and 17th in scoring, putting up 23.3 ppg. The Saints will need much more from their offense in this one. They had just 304 yards of total offense against the Saints, including just 94 yards on the ground. Jameis Winston threw for 220 yards with a TD and no INTs. Has thrown 13 TDs and just three INTs on the year and now gets to face his old team. Winston has finally stopped serving up TDs to the other team and will get to face a Tampa Defense that is not good against the pass.

Both teams are playing well at the moment, especially the Bucs, who have won their last four games in a row. The Saints are 4-2 on the year and they have lost their lone game here at the Superdome this year. They will be hungry for their first home win of the year and we will also see Jameis Winston gear up to get revenge on his old team. He has cut way down on mistakes this year and Tampa Bay does not have a good pass defense. The Buccaneers have a high-powered passing game, but they do need to run the ball to make it work and New Orleans is 3rd against the run. Lastly, the Buccaneers are 5-14-1 ATS in their last 20 games in October while the Saints are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games as a home underdog.

Prediction: New Orleans +4.5

Written By David Hess , “The Dominator”

David has always had a fascination with numbers and sports, so he combined the two to become a handicapper and a writer for us here at Winners & Whiners, along with StatSalt. All the information that David puts in his articles are well-researched and his predictions are well-thought-out. He is a big fan of all the major pro sports and the colleges making David a very versatile and constantly winning handicapper. David has been writing for the past 10 years and has been handicapping for over 20 years. He will help you beat the Man, so be sure and follow along.