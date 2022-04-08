Opening Day Rays 2022: Tampa Bay starts their defense of the AL East title against Baltimore in a weekend series.

This afternoon the Tampa Bay Rays open the 2022 season against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field with the goal of winning their third straight American League East Championship. Tampa Bay is expected to contend for that third title as well as a spot in the postseason with tough challenges from the Blue Jays, the Red Sox and the Yankees in the most powerful division in the American League.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles in the season opener.

Tampa Bay had a 100-62 record overall and a 52-29 record at home last season. The Rays pitching staff had a collective 3.67 ERA while averaging 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 25-56 in road games a season ago. The Orioles scored 4.1 runs per game while allowing 5.9 last season.

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pete Fairbanks: day-to-day (lat)

Orioles: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.