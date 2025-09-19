By Jim Williams – Senior Columnist, Capital Sports Network

The 2025 college football season has delivered a thrilling dose of balance in the American Athletic Conference, where no fewer than six teams remain undefeated through mid-September. From Navy’s early dominance to North Texas’ quiet surge, the league is brimming with contenders. But make no mistake—this year’s title chase is shaping up to be a three-way battle between South Florida, Tulane, and Memphis, each boasting marquee wins and rosters built for postseason glory.

USF Ready To Be A Contender In The American Conference

South Florida has stolen the spotlight behind the electric play of quarterback Byrum Brown, who led the Bulls to a pair of seismic victories: a takedown of Top 25 Boise State and a stunning upset of Florida in The Swamp. Brown’s dual-threat brilliance and Todd Orlando’s revamped defense—fueled by high-impact transfers—have turned USF into a legitimate playoff threat.

Memphis Undefeated But Untested

Memphis, meanwhile, has quietly gone 3–0 with convincing wins over Chattanooga, Georgia State, and Troy. Their balanced attack and veteran leadership have kept them steady, and with a favorable schedule ahead, the Tigers could be poised to make noise in November.

Tulane Is Once Again The Team To Beat- In the American Conference

Tulane has been equally impressive, dispatching Big Ten foe Northwestern before rolling past South Alabama and Duke. The Green Wave’s matchup this week against Ole Miss will be a litmus test for their playoff ambitions, especially with former Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt now suiting up for the Blue Devils—a storyline that adds extra spice to their early-season résumé.

North Texas And Navy Sleepers

North Texas has also made waves, knocking off Lamar, Western Michigan, and Pac-12 holdover Washington State. And don’t overlook Navy, which already owns two conference wins over UAB and Tulsa, plus a dominant victory over VMI. The Midshipmen’s physicality and discipline make them a tough out for any contender.

As the season unfolds, the American champion is likely to earn a coveted spot in the expanded College Football Playoff. But with so much parity and several high-stakes matchups ahead, it’s entirely possible that the league’s representative could carry two losses into the postseason. In a year where chaos reigns, the American might just be the most unpredictable—and entertaining—conference in college football.