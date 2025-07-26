BY: KENNY VARNER

Capital Sports Network

The Stanford Cardinal are coming off their fourth straight 3-9 season, and it’s clear the once-proud program is stuck in a deep rebuild. In an unconventional move, General Manager Andrew Luck hired Frank Reich as interim head coach for the 2025 season. Reich, known for his NFL background, will only be on the sidelines for one year, tasked with laying the groundwork for a cultural reset in Palo Alto. Realistically, simply establishing a new identity and winning four games—something Stanford hasn’t done since 2018—would mark a step in the right direction.

The team returns 11 starters and has infused some fresh energy into the roster, but it’s clear this rebuild is still in its early stages. The quarterback situation remains unstable. Ashton Daniels, who started last season, transferred out after throwing more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10). As a group, Cardinal quarterbacks combined for 17 picks—a glaring flaw in an offense that struggled to find any rhythm.

Redshirt freshman Elijah Brown could get the first crack at starting, but all eyes are on true freshman Bear Bachmeier. Highly regarded within the program, Bachmeier is expected to see playing time this fall and may ultimately end the season as Stanford’s QB of the future.

Up front, the offensive line has some continuity. The left side returns with dependable guard Jack Leyrer and promising tackle Kahli House. On the right side, the staff is hoping transfer Niki Prongos can lock down the tackle spot while veteran Simione Pale brings stability inside. Sacramento State transfer Nathan Mejia adds needed depth. Improvement in protection will be essential for any kind of offensive growth.

At running back, it’s a mystery. Micah Ford and Chris Davis are both largely untested, and neither has proven to be a consistent threat. The receiving group is also a work in progress. Slot receiver Tigere Bachmeier brings energy and versatility, but Wisconsin transfer CJ Williams is expected to be the primary target and top playmaker.

Defensively, Stanford remains shaky. Edge rusher Anthony Franklin is the lone returning starter on the defensive line, while Zach Bukey will look to make an impact opposite him. Tackles Zach Rowell and Braden Marceau-Olayinka round out a line that lacks proven production but shows some promise.

The secondary was the team’s weakest unit a year ago and remains a glaring concern. Safety Colin Wright returns as the leader of the group, with Scotty Edwards and Mitch Sinclair offering solid support. At cornerback, the Cardinal are thin. Brandon Nicholson needs to take a major step forward, while Dartmouth transfer Jordan Washington is expected to start right away.

The linebacking corps needs more consistency, but there is quiet optimism around Matt Rose and Tevarua following spring camp.

Make no mistake—this is not a one-year fix. Reich’s brief stint is more about laying the foundation than winning immediately. Every win will be a grind, and the schedule is anything but forgiving. Stanford opens on the road at Hawaii in a toss-up, then travels to BYU before hosting Boston College to begin ACC play. While they avoid Clemson, Louisville, and Syracuse, the rest of the slate offers few clear opportunities.

If Stanford manages to scrape together four or five wins, it would be a signal that the culture shift has begun. But if they once again finish 3-9—or worse—it will be a continuation of the program’s long, slow slide into irrelevance. The bar is low, and unfortunately, even that may be out of reach in 2025.