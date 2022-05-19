PGA Championship: A trivia quiz covering century of PGA golf.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — How well do you know your PGA Championship history? Try this quiz:

1. Name the only major champion at Southern Hills to make par on the 72nd hole.

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Hubert Green

2. Who has the largest margin of victory in the PGA Championship?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Rory McIlroy

3. Who was the oldest player to make the PGA Championship his first major?

a.) Julius Boros

b.) Jerry Barber

c.) Rich Beem

4. What is the last name of the only brothers to win the PGA Championship?

a.) Hebert

b.) Wadkins

c.) Alou

5. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship on the same course twice?

a.) Walter Hagen

b.) Tiger Woods

c.) Paul Runyan

6. Name the first PGA champion to win in stroke play.

a.) Walter Burkemo

b.) Bob Rosburg

c.) Dow Finsterwald

7. Lanny Wadkins won the first sudden-death playoff in the PGA Championship. Where was it played?

a.) Valhalla

b.) Pebble Beach

c.) Shoal Creek

8. Who is the oldest PGA champion?

a.) Phil Mickelson

b.) Jack Nicklaus

c.) Raymond Floyd

9. This player’s only sanctioned PGA Tour victory was the PGA Championship. Name him.

a.) Jack Fleck

b.) Shaun Micheel

c.) Y.E. Yang

10. Jordan Spieth and Arnold Palmer are among three players to win every major except the PGA Championship. Who is the other?

a.) Tom Watson

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Nick Faldo

11. This will be the seventh PGA Championship in Oklahoma, more than all but three states. Where was the first one?

a.) Southern Hills

b.) Twin Hills

c.) Oak Tree

12. Who was the last PGA champion to go wire-to-wire with no ties?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Hal Sutton

c.) Brooks Koepka

13. Who was the last player to win the PGA Championship on his first try?

a.) Keegan Bradley

b.) Collin Morikawa

c.) John Daly

14. Who was the first European-born player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play?

a.) Martin Kaymer

b.) Padraig Harrington

c.) Jay Hebert

15. Name the only player with a 63 in the final round of the PGA Championship.

a.) Brad Faxon

b.) Vijay Singh

c.) Thomas Bjorn

16. Greg Norman is the only player to lose all four majors in a playoff. Who beat him in extra holes at the PGA Championship?

a.) Bob Tway

b.) Robert Gamez

c.) Paul Azinger

17. Name the PGA Championship winner with the lowest world ranking.

a.) Shaun Micheel

b.) John Daly

c.) Phil Mickelson

18. John Daly is the last alternate to win the PGA Championship. Who withdrew to get him into the field?

a.) Fuzzy Zoeller

b.) Nick Price

c.) Johnny Miller

___

ANSWERS

1. b

2. c

3. b

4. a

5. b

6. c

7. b

8. a

9. b

10. a

11. b

12. c

13. b

14. b

15. a

16. c

17. a

18. a

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports