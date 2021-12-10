PGA Golf: Full-field pairings, tee times, and TV times for QBE Shootout in Naples on the Golf Channel and NBC

The QBE Shootout will begin Friday at Tiburón Golf Club, with 12 two-person teams. Listed below are the pairings along with tee times (ET) for Round 1, which will be a scramble format, in Naples, Florida.

9:45 a.m.: Matt Jones /Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair /Will Zalatoris

10 a.m.: Corey Conners/Graeme McDowell, K.H. Lee/Brandt Snedeker

10:15 a.m.: Max Homa/Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman/Hudson Swafford

10:30 a.m.: Jason Kokrak/Kevin Na, Charles Howell III/Ian Poulter

10:45 a.m.: Jason Day/Marc Leishman, Sam Burns/Billy Horschel

11 a.m.: Harris English/Matt Kuchar, Lexi Thompson/Bubba Watson

The teams will compete in a modified alternate shot format on Day 2 and then a final-round better ball session on Sunday. Golf Channel will broadcast Friday’s first-round live from noon-4 p.m. ET. The final two rounds will also feature live coverage on both Golf Channel and NBC. Saturday’s coverage will start at 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel and then it will switch to NBC from 3-5 p.m. The final round will air on Golf Channel from noon-2 p.m. and then on NBC from 2-4 p.m.