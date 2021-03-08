PGA Tour Orlando: DeChambeau overpowers Bay Hill to claim his 8th PGA Tour title

Bryson DeChambeau overpowered Bay Hill on Sunday to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his eighth PGA Tour title.

The long-hitting American made 12 consecutive pars to close out his final-round 71. He also nailed a nervy five-foot par putt on No. 18 to secure a one-shot victory over Lee Westwood.

“I don’t even know what to say to win at Mr. Palmer’s event,” DeChambeau said afterward. “It’s gonna make me cry.”

DeChambeau relied heavily on his driving ability. He gained seven strokes off the tee over the course of four rounds to lead the field, highlighted by two mammoth 350-plus-yard drives on the par-5 sixth that excited the weekend crowds.

However, DeChambeau separated himself from the field in the final round with clutch par saves. He was one of only three players to shoot under par during a difficult Sunday in Orlando, where the final-round scoring average (75.49) was the highest it’s been since 1980.

DeChambeau will move to No. 6 in the world rankings after his first victory since the 2020 U.S. Open in September.

Here’s the top of the leaderboard:

PLACE PLAYER TO PAR R4 SCORE 1 Bryson DeChambeau -11 71 2 Lee Westwood -10 73 3 Corey Conners -8 74 T4 Andrew Putnam -7 71 T4 Richy Werenski -7 73 T4 Jordan Spieth -7 75 7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -6 73 T8 Chris Kirk -5 74 T8 Jason Kokrak -5 74

Jordan Spieth recorded his third top-five finish over the 27-year-old’s last four starts. His ascension up the world rankings continues as he moves to No. 51 after nearly falling out of the top 100.

Rory McIlroy posted a 5-over 77 on Sunday after entering the final round within four of Westwood’s 54-hole lead. The Northern Irishman finished in an eight-way tie for 10th.

The PGA Tour heads to TPC Sawgrass next week for The Players Championship.