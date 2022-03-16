PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook: Strong field assembled for the Bay Area tournament as the Masters draws near.

PGA TOUR

VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Palm Harbor, Florida.

Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead). Yardage: 7,340. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.404 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Sam Burns.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Cameron Smith won The Players Championship.

Notes: Innisbrook is one of the most highly regarded tournament courses in Florida and has a strong field while situated between The Players Championship and the WGC-Match Play. It features five of the top 10 players in the world ranking. … Viktor Hovland will have another chance to reach No. 1 in the world. … Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are playing the tournament for the first time. Both missed the cut last week in The Players Championship. … Dustin Johnson had the 54-hole lead at Innisbrook three years ago until closing with a 74. … Seamus Power is hovering around the No. 50 mark in the world ranking. The top 50 after the Match Play next week get into the Masters. … The Valspar Championship was held toward the end of April last year when there were two World Golf Championships before the Masters. … Wake Forest senior Alex Fitzpatrick, the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, is in the field. He was given an exemption by winning the Valspar Intercollegiate. … This will be the final PGA Tour event of the year in Florida.