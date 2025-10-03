Global Teams Descend on Fort Lauderdale To Compete For The Pickleball Championship

International Pickleball competition is set to descend on Florida! The Pickleball World is setting its sights on sunny Fort Lauderdale as The FORT hosts the highly anticipated third edition of the Pickleball World Cup from October 27 to November 2, 2025.

This global competition is more than just a tournament—it’s an international showdown featuring the best pickleball talent from around the globe, all vying for the coveted World Cup title.

The Ultimate International Pickleball Experience

The Pickleball World Cup is renowned for its thrilling team format, bringing a unique energy and national pride to the fast-growing sport. Spectators can expect to witness intense matches, high-level dinks, powerful drives, and incredible sportsmanship as international teams battle it out on the courts of The FORT Pickleball complex.

The FORT, a premier pickleball destination, provides the perfect backdrop for this prestigious event, offering multiple courts for both the main competition and supporting amateur events.

Key Details for Fans and Players

* What: The third edition of the Pickleball World Cup.

* When: October 27 – November 2, 2025.

* Where: The FORT Pickleball, Fort Lauderdale, FL.

* Featuring: International team competition, alongside open, senior, and junior tournaments.

How to Catch the Action

Whether you’re a local enthusiast or traveling internationally, here’s how you can be part of the excitement:

* Tickets: Tickets for the event, including admission for various days of the international tournament and accompanying open events, are available for purchase online. Check the official tournament website for specific daily schedules and pricing.

* Amateur Play: The event typically includes an International Pickleball Tournament component with divisions for amateur players (Open, Senior, Junior, and Wheelchair) who want to compete on the world-class courts. Registration details can be found on the tournament host’s platform.

* Watching from Home: While broadcast details for the specific World Cup are often announced closer to the event, major pickleball events are frequently streamed on dedicated pickleball channels and platforms. Stay tuned to the official social media channels and website of the Pickleball World Cup for streaming updates.

Fort Lauderdale: The Perfect Host City

Beyond the courts, Fort Lauderdale, FL, offers a vibrant destination for travelers. Located on Florida’s southeastern coast, the city is known for its beautiful beaches, boating canals (earning it the nickname “Venice of America”), and a lively dining and arts scene. It’s the ideal place to enjoy a pickleball vacation!

Mark your calendars! The Pickleball World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark event in the sport’s calendar, showcasing the best of global pickleball talent. Don’t miss your chance to see who takes home the trophy in Fort Lauderdale!

