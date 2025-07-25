BY: KENNY VARNER

The Pitt Panthers had one of the strangest seasons in college football last year. They began the year 7-0, capped off by an impressive 28-point win over a 10-win Syracuse team. Then, in a baffling turn of events, they lost six straight games to end the season. The two biggest culprits in their collapse were a rash of injuries and a porous secondary that couldn’t hold up down the stretch.

Heading into 2025, the Panthers return a healthy and experienced core, with 14 starters back—seven on offense and seven on defense. That returning talent gives Pitt reason to believe a bounce-back season is well within reach.

Offensively, the unit will be led by quarterback Eli Holstein. Holstein missed the final month of last season due to injury, but when healthy, he was a productive leader. He threw for 2,225 yards while completing 61.9% of his passes, with a 17-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He also added 328 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Joining him is standout running back Desmond Reid, who had a breakout season with 966 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry. Reid also tied for the team lead in receptions with 52, which he turned into 579 receiving yards and 9 total touchdowns. Together, Holstein and Reid form one of the better backfield duos in the ACC.

The offensive line returns solid experience, though improvement is needed after allowing 43 sacks last season. Lyndon Carter anchors the group at center, with BJ Williams and Ryan Baer returning on the right side. The Panthers also upgraded through the portal by adding tackles Jeff Persi (Michigan) and Kendall Stanley (Charlotte), as well as guard Keith Gouveia (Richmond).

At receiver, Raphael Williams, Censere Lee, and Kenny Johnson are expected to take on larger roles. There’s enough talent in the receiving corps to turn this group into a real strength for the offense. With firepower across the board, Pitt’s offense is poised to take a significant step forward.

Defensively, Pitt’s front seven was outstanding last season. The Panthers finished third in the nation in sacks (3.3 per game) and fourth in tackles for loss. However, the secondary was a glaring weakness, which ultimately led to their downfall.

Defensive end Jimmy Scott, who recorded six sacks, returns on the edge, while Nick James—one of the ACC’s top defensive tackles—is back to anchor the interior. The line also gets a big boost from Sean FitzSimmons, who missed most of last year but is expected to make a major impact in 2025. Depth has been added as well with Blaine Spires transferring in from Utah State.

At linebacker, Pitt brings back a strong group led by Kyle Louis, who led the team with seven sacks. He’s joined by Rasheem Biles and Braylan Lovelace, forming one of the better linebacker units in the conference.

The secondary remains the biggest question mark. Safety Javon McIntyre and cornerback Rashaad Battle are the top returners, but the unit must improve to avoid a repeat of last season’s issues. To address the concern, Pitt dipped into the transfer portal, adding safety Kavir Bains-Marquez (UC Davis) and corner Rashan Murray (California University of Pennsylvania).

Pitt is a good football team, but whether they’re a Top 25 squad is up for debate. They’ll likely start 2-0 before traveling to face a rebuilding West Virginia team. Road trips to Syracuse and Georgia Tech loom, but they’ll host Louisville and finish the season at home against Miami. Notably, Clemson is off the schedule this year, while Notre Dame visits on November 15th.

In all, Pitt looks more like a .500 team than a true ACC contender. They have enough experienced talent on offense and a disruptive front seven to compete in most games. An upset or two wouldn’t be a surprise, but seven wins may be this team’s ceiling in 2025.