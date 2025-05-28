Play ball! Things to know entering the NCAA baseball regionals. FSU is ready to host a regional.

NCAA.COM = The 2025 NCAA Division I baseball tournament is the final NCAA championship of the academic year. It begins with a 64-team field competing in regionals, then moves to 16 teams at super regionals and, lastly, an eight-team field playing in the 77th Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 13 to June 22/23.

The MCWS will feature two double-elimination brackets with the two winners meeting in a best-of-three championship series. The 64-team tournament bracket was announced on Monday, May 26.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)

Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)

Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)

Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)

2025 NCAA DI baseball tournament schedule

How to get tickets for the Men’s College World Series

The Men’s College World Series will be played at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, NE. You can find all the ticket info for the 2025 MCWS here.