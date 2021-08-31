Pleasantly surprising Kyle Trask learning on the job from Brady as he hopes he is in the Bucs future.

Saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played significantly better in this their third preseason game would be any understatement. After watching Tom Brady, Chris Godwin and Ronald Jones II carve up the Texans in the first half, it was rookie Kyle Trask’s turn in the second half.

The Buccaneers selected Trask with the 64th pick on the 2nd round. Trask is viewed as Brady’s eventual replacement, that remains to be seen. This was Trask’s first NFL touchdown.