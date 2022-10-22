Point leads Lightning past Panthers, 3-2 in overtime

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night.

The Lightning won it with Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into overtime. Victor Hedman was called for roughing which made it a 4-on-3 for the Lightning.

Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 36 saves.

Tkachuk and Rudolfs Balcers scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 29 saves.

