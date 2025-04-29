Post NFL Draft Top-Ten Power Rankings

T.J. Olsen – Bucs Report – Special to Sports Talk Florida

The dust has settled from the NFL draft and we now have a good idea of what final rosters will look like. Of course there will be a second wave of free agency, so there will be minor moves made, but in general rosters are pretty solidified. Now we can look across the league and judge these rosters.

While the regular season is still very far in the distance, we have a good idea of who the contenders will be. Should we expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be among them? Fine out here in my post NFL draft top ten power ranking.

10) Los Angeles Chargers

There are a few teams grouped together who I considered for this spot. However, when in doubt, tie goes to the best coaching staff and quarterback. The Chargers are still building up to be a real contender in the AFC, but I trust Harbaugh and Herbert enough to put them here.

9) Washington Commanders

The Commanders were an incredible story of worst to first last season and they knocked out a pair of contenders in the playoffs. With Jayden Daniels under center I have to give this team their respect (even though I believe they over achieved last season). They are among the big dogs now and they aren’t just a cool storyline any more.

8) Green Bay Packers

There is a lot to like about the Packers. Jordan Love is a promising young quarterback. The coaching staff puts together a good game plan. There is talent top to bottom on the roster. I am very much “in like” with this team, although I can’t bring myself to love this team as a true contender without an elite strength to hang their hat on.

7) Cincinnati Bengals

This is probably the last team in the “very good” tier, but falls short of being a true contender. I have questions with parts of the Bengals roster, but the strengths of this team are as good as anyone. Joe Burrow and these wide receivers can’t be stopped, so I’ll be on that as a sure thing.

6) Kansas City Chiefs

The team that almost won three consecutive Super Bowls drops to six? Yes, that’s right. No one will doubt Patrick Mahomes or Andy Ried, but this roster isn’t what it was two years ago. Still a contender, but I like some other teams above them.

5) Detroit Lions

Fresh off a 15-2 season, the Lions are looking to get healthy and run it back this year. They’ll probably take a small step backwards with a more difficult schedule, but the caliber of team is still pretty close to that 15 win mark. I do have questions with their pass rush, but overall this is a fantastic roster who can win it all this season.

4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A team that was top 10 in sacks last year added Hasson Reddick to their edge rotation and they invested heavily in the secondary in the draft. With a healthy Antione Winfield Jr and maybe the best offense in the NFL, the Buccaneers are truly a contender going into the season.

3) Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is establishing himself as one of the all time great quarterbacks. He’s fresh off his first MVP award and the roster is looking better now than it did this time last year. Expect every aspect of what they do to be good and with an elite quarterback, the team will be great.

2) Philadelphia Eagles

The reigning Super Bowl champions and they brought most of their roster back intact. Expect this offense to hum just like it did last year and the defense could be even better. We already know they are contenders. Now it’s just a matter if they can defend their crown.

1) Baltimore Ravens

When you have a multiple time MVP then the expectation is that you be at the top of these kinds of lists. Between Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry and this coaching staff and the back seven, there are just so many top tier strengths on this team. The only question is can they finally get the job done in the playoffs this season.

For more from J.T. click here, then make sure to follow him on Twitter.

BucsReport.com

For more on this, the NFL, and everything Buccaneers check back here hourly at BucsReport.com