Potential Free Agent Targets For Buccaneers

By Jeremy Morrow

Bucs Report special to Sports Talk Florida

With Devin White asking for a trade, whether it’s a negotiating tactic or not, the Buccaneers need to explore all options. These inside linebackers are still available if they choose to add one. They’ll be able to do so with the $11.7 million that would be cleared from the trade. Afterall there are some intriguing names out there.

What They Need To Replace

The Buccaneers will have very little to pick from in free agency especially if they want to replicate what they may lose in a trade. White averages around 78 solo tackles a season, 8.75 tackles for loss, 13.75 quarterback hits, and 5.1 acks. He’s a sideline-to-sideline player. Add in 3.75 pass deflections and 1.5 forced fumbles and you’re looking at a lot of stats to fill in. So here is how the field stacks up.

An Older Vet

Kyle Van Noy, a bit of a hybrid linebacker, can play both inside and outside. Last season he racked up 30 solo tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits and 3 pass deflections with a forced fumble. Now other than tackles everything else is mostly on par with White’s averages. Not bad with 300+ snaps less than White. With his age though he may see some decline. So maybe not a long-term option.

A Familiar Face

Now, I’m sure I’m going to get some flack for this one. But he’ll be very cheap and can produce to a certain level that will help. Kwon Alexander is a free agent again. Last season he posted 42 solo tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, half a sack a pass deflection and forced fumble. That’s on 500+ snaps less than White had last season. The numbers don’t jump out, and we all know his faults. But it seems as though his faults are the same that are coming up about White right now too. Oddly his PFF grades are very similar to White’s. Granted he would be there for more depth and to help a potential rookie out.

Someone Needing Rejuvenation

Myles Jack has not lived up to his potential and at only 27 years old there is still tread on the tires. Maybe Todd Bowles can get the best out of him. He, like the others will be cheap. He does possess some similar numbers to White though. 104 tackles, 43 solo, are much of what needs to be added back in after a trade. But where he excels is tackling. Last season he only had a miss percentage of 6.3%. White has averaged 10% over his four years. Also, I believe that Jack fits better in this scheme than he did in Jacksonville’s or Pittsburgh’s

Final Thought

The market is pretty dry. If the Buccaneers trade White, it will likely be for a few picks. Maybe a second and fifth rounder. Then they can fill the role with a new rookie to groom. But in doing so a veteran presence may be needed. Myles Jack offers a younger option than most with decent productivity. Also, he very well may now find himself in a scheme that suits his ability.

Either way a vet being brought in is for the rookie I only assume they would draft if White is traded.

