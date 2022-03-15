Potential Lightning-Panthers Eastern Conference Faceoff

Nearly halfway through the NHL season, the Atlantic Division is stacking up to be a Florida battle. With the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning at the top of the standings, the possibility of a cross-state showdown for the conference is looking more and more likely.

Though the Colorado Avalanche is at the top of Stanley Cup favorites in NHL betting lines, the Lightning and Panthers could be slugging it out in the Eastern Conference to see who will make it to the Finals.

At the moment, both Florida teams have odds of +750 from Unibet to take the championship, while the Avalanche are the +400 favorites. This might surprise some Lightning fans, as the team has swept the last two Stanley Cup Series, taking home the franchise’s first and second trophies consecutively in the last two seasons.

However, not all signs have pointed to another definitive win for the Lightning this year—and some of the most damning evidence comes from the Lightning’s faceoffs with the Panthers. Let’s dive into what a potential match between the Florida teams might look like as the season advances toward playoffs.

Florida Panthers right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) leads the team to congratulate the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers during Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning won the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Analyzing This Year’s Record

So far this season, the Lightning and Panthers have faced off five times. Tampa has taken home three victories, while the Panthers have logged two. With one more April 25 game remaining, there’s plenty to analyze from these matchups.

The Lightning began their season strong, nabbing two wins over the Panthers in the preseason. However, the year has been rough for Tampa, including multiple injuries to top players. These absences were felt in two other hard-fought games in late October and mid-November. The Panthers won the first at 4-1, then the Lightning fought back for a 3-2 win in November.

But on December 31, the Panthers struck with a 9-3 win that seemed to give the team the momentum it needed to carry on through the mid- and late-season. Their offense has speed, agility, and a serious penchant for slipping the puck into the net—which was showcased in December.

However, the Panthers have yet to display their ability to overtake the Lightning when their roster is full.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrate after the Lightning defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

A Look at the Governor’s Cup

A team’s Stanley Cup readiness is invariably gauged by their current squad and how they’ve been performing—from players to the front office to the coaching staff. And when it comes to blowout wins like the one in December, the Panthers have a history of large wins. They’ve taken home an 8-2 win in 2006, then another 6-0 smashing against the Lightning in 2010.

But the Lightning have two Stanley Cups, while the Panthers are still waiting on their first. And while they’ve taken home two division championships in recent years (2011-12, 2015-16), the Panthers have only taken home one conference title—which was back in the 1995-96 season.

Clearly, a history of cross-state meetings (known locally as the Governor’s Cup) showcases the Panthers’ tenacity. In terms of all-time meetings in the Governor’s Cup and in the regular season, the Panthers come out ahead.

The only exception is in postseason meetings when the Lightning have the 4-2 advantage against the Panthers. The margin is slim, but postseason play matters more than any pre or regular-season faceoff. In other words, the Lightning win less—but they do it when it matters most.

The Likely Outcome

The Panthers’ dominative victory in late December is being chalked up to key absences on the Lightning’s bench. However, the Panthers are performing at the top of their game in the Atlantic Division. With the Maple Leafs and Bruins close behind the Florida squads and months to go in the NHL season, it’s too soon to definitively say which Florida team stands a better chance at making it to the Stanley Cup.

However, a stats-based analysis hints that the Lightning perform better in the postseason. And with two consecutive Stanley Cup wins on their belt, the team clearly has a winning formula at play. The Panthers will need to be at the top of their game come late-season.