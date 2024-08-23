Predicting The Buccaneers 2024 Depth Chart: Offense

By: J.T. Olsen – Bucs Report

Special to Sports Talk Florida

As we enter the final week of the Buccaneers preseason, things are becoming more clear. At this point we have a very good idea of what the Tampa Bay’s roster is going to look like. There are honestly only a few spots left to figure out.

For the most part, I believe you can pretty much map out the Bucs depth chart. It wasn’t easy when it came down to those last few spots, but here is my attempt to predict who will make the cut and who won’t. This is my prediction for the Buccaneers depth chart on offense.

Quarterback – Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford

In an ideal world, backup quarterbacks never play. However, life can’t always be so perfect. Keeping Trask and Wolford is just a sad reality that I have to accept. Hopefully neither see the field.

Of Course it will be Baker Mayfield who leads this offense. He’s going into his second year with the Bucs and fresh off receiving a three year deal. There is absolutely no doubt that this is his team and the Buccaneers will go only has far as he will take them.

Running Back – Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker, Chase Edmonds

We know who Rachaad White is at this point. He’s a well rounded work horse who is also one of the most dangerous pass catchers at his position. He is the established starter and no one should be questioning his position on this team.

Behind him are a pair of young guys in Irving and Tucker who are looking to take some of the load off of White’s shoulders. Irving was drafted to be that guy in the 4th round and brings a similar skillset, but Tucker has broken out here in his second season. Additionally, Tucker is listed as the starting kick returner, so there is value there for him.

Edmond is the veteran in the room. He has done well for the Bucs when on the field, although he has had a hard time staying healthy. If he were in a position where he was the 4th running back on this team and a game day inactive, that would probably be the best case scenario for both parties.

Tight End – Cade Otton, Devin Culp, Ko Kieft

This is the most interesting position battle of Buccaneers camp. Cade Otton is clearly the starter and has only been trending up since being drafted in the 4th round in 2022. He is both the most experienced and most talented guy in this tight end room.

Behind him are three guys who could all win the primary backup job or be cut from the team. In my depth chart, I have Culp as the second string tight end. He is the most natural pass catcher and the most athletic of the depth options and I believe that is the mold they are looking for. Behind him is Kieft as a situational blocking tight end who can play special teams.

Payne Durham just misses the cut here. He has more pass catching skills than Kieft and more blocking ability than Culp, but he has no stand out skill. Even now I could see this race going in a different direction, so it will definitely be something to watch.

Wide Receiver – Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Sterling Shepherd

I won’t spend too much time on the top guys. Mike Evans is a future hall of famer in his prime and one of the best receivers in the NFL. Chris Godwin has been an All Pro in the past and is moving back into the role that got him there. Both are clearly the top two options on this team.

Next I like rookie Jalen McMillan as the third option. He is a polished route runner, a good athlete and someone who plays with a lot of awareness. I expect him to not only contribute this year, but to be one of the better rookie receivers in the NFL. The man he is replacing in speedster Trey Palmer, but I still expect Palmer to get a lot of action as the fourth guy.

Behind them I have an interchangeable order of Rakim Jarrett and Sterling Shepherd. Both will see limited action in an ideal world, but both can step in when needed and give the offense some help.

Offensive Line – Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Justin Skule, Elijah Klein, Brandon Walton

There are really no surprises here, despite this being the biggest group. Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke are one of the better offensive tackle duos in the NFL and are ready to roll for the upcoming season. Behind them is Justin Skule who I think has had a very underrated showing in the preseason.

The interior has been the talk of training camp, but it all worked out as expected. Graham Barton won the starting center job over Robert Hainsey, so you not only like your starter there, but it also gives this team great depth at the position. On either side of him is veteran Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch who enters his second season after being a second round pick last year.

The last two guys in this group are Elijah Klein and Brandon Walton. I have been very impressed with Klein so far after he was picked in the sixth round of the most recent draft. The loss over free agent Sua Otepa was significant, but Klein has really taken advantage of the opportunity left by his absence. Walton is the last guy on the bench who brings inside/outside versatility.

